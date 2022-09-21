ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Deadly single car crash involving three people

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a single car collision near Danwood Way.

The incident occurred on Sept. 18 before 10 p.m. on E. Danwood Way.

Tucson Fire Department arrived first and found a black 2018 Polaris RZR (Utility Task Vehicle/Side-by-Side) occupied by two men and one woman.

One of the men along with the woman were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries.

The other man was taken to Banner University Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sept. 19, TPD was notified about the woman's death.

According to TPD, the Polaris was traveling westbound on Danwood Way when it lost control and struck a mailbox causing it to land on its side.

This is an ongoing investigation. Failure to reduce/control speed to avoid a collision and possibly impaired driving are the main contributing factors to the collision.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

