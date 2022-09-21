ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers

The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Boston Celtics Star Is Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

It looks like the Boston Celtics will be without a key player at the start of the 2022-23 regular season. Celtics center Robert Williams will undergo knee surgery on his left knee, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The "Time Lord" will have the procedure this week is expected to need 4-to-6 weeks to recover.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How the Wizards’ new 'dogs' could change the team's mentality

Last year, it was Montrezl Harrell. The year before that, it was Russell Westbrook. Prior to Russ, it was John Wall. A wrist injury last season cost Bradley Beal 42 games. The Wizards have had some ‘dogs’ in recent years, i.e. players who bring out the tenacity of their teammates—another competitive instinct, a drive. However, after Harrell was traded to Charlotte at the deadline last year, it might’ve been tough to see who the dog was on the team.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Andre working out at Warriors facility; Kerr 'hopeful' for return

The Warriors still are waiting to hear Andre Iguodala's highly-anticipated decision on whether he will return to play for Golden State in the 2022-23 NBA season. Iguodala has stated that he finally will announce his decision on the next episode of his "Point Forward" podcast. Speaking with reporters on Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Celtics coach Ime Udoka likely faces one-year suspension for improper relationship, won't resign, per reports

The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Late Wednesday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Udoka allegedly had an improper relationship with a staff member, violating team rules. On Thursday morning, ESPN reported that the Celtics would likely elevate assistant coach Joe Mazzulla to head coach on an interim basis. Mazzulla has been informed that he's taking over, according to the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension

It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Ime Udoka facing possible suspension for violating team rules

The Boston Celtics might be without their head coach to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Wednesday night that Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action -- including a significant suspension -- for violating organizational guidelines. Wojnarowski went on to add overnight that internal discussions have...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Simmons: Embiid, Rivers didn't help mental health struggles

Enigmatic former Sixers star Ben Simmons appeared on JJ Redick's podcast Thursday and finally spoke candidly about basically every hot-button topic that popped up around him since June 2021. One of the main points of contention for Sixers fans was the way he dealt with the summer following their series-long...
NBA

