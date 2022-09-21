ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

90% of lead pipes replaced in Benton Harbor

By FOX 17
 2 days ago
More than 90% of Benton Harbor’s lead service lines have been replaced to date.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) delivered the update Tuesday, saying 171 pipes have been excavated in the past month with an average of six pipes each day.

That brings the total number of lines replaced above 4,000 with about 400 pipes remaining, according to the state of Michigan.

“It is great to hear that we are almost to the finish line,” says retired business owner Sam Hudson. “Over the last year, things have really come together and everyone, including the city, county, state of Michigan and the community found ways to work together to get us where we are now. The work has been done expeditiously to replace the lines and the results are good for my community.”

The state health department says the Building Michigan Together Plan includes $45 million in funding toward infrastructure upgrades in Benton Harbor.

We’re told the project is on track to meet Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s goal of replacing all lines in Benton Harbor over an 18-month time frame since excavation began late last year.

Track the project online for the latest updates.

Residents have been advised to drink bottled water since elevated concentrations of lead were detected in the city's water.

RELATED: Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Sept. 20–26)

