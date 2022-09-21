Read full article on original website
‘A new low’: What some Miami Venezuelans think of migrants taken to Martha’s Vineyard
When Maria Corina Vegas took the stand in Downtown Doral Park, she moved her hands up and down the Venezuelan flag in front of her.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Gavin Newsom is branded a hypocrite for calling DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrant flight 'morally reprehensible' - after he spearheaded program to bus homeless people out of San Francisco
California Governor Gavin Newsom has been accused of hypocrisy for harshly criticizing migrant transports from Texas and Florida, despite previously running his own initiative to bus homeless people away from San Francisco. Newsom, a Democrat, engaged in a public war of words with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after last week's...
Slate
The Fake Pamphlet Given to Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Is Very Funny and Also Possibly Criminal Evidence
On Wednesday, two planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis transported about 50 asylum-seeking individuals from San Antonio, near where they had crossed the Mexican border, to Martha’s Vineyard, the high-end vacation destination off the coast of Massachusetts. The members of the group reportedly originated from Colombia and Venezuela,...
Martha's Vineyard merchant says there's a ‘process’ for coming to America, 'follow that'
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – At least one person on this oasis of leftist elites blames federal officials for the illegal immigration crisis that thrust Martha’s Vineyard into the national spotlight. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants by plane Wednesday to the Massachusetts island, which boasts one of...
Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt
A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Why Martha’s Vineyard may have been the worst place for a bus full of migrants
The migrants have since been moved to Cape Cod in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. What happened to the migrants at Martha’s Vineyard? What did Martha’s Vineyard do about the migrants?
500+ illegal migrants hit southern border in a few hours, as Martha's Vineyard buses out 50
500 illegal migrants hit one part of the southern border in just a few hours on Friday -- just as Martha’s Vineyard was scrambling to cope with an influx of just a tenth of that amount. Fox News, using thermal imaging technology, spotted lines of migrants flooding across the...
Ron DeSantis' Team Says Martha's Vineyard Could See Thousands More Migrants
Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw has challenged the tiny Massachusetts island to take in thousands more migrants.
DeSantis takes credit: 50 undocumented immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Florida
A receptionist at Martha’s Vineyard Community Services looked up late Wednesday afternoon to find a group of 50 people – men, women and children – standing in the center’s parking lot. The immigrants from Venezuela didn’t speak English but, with the help of a Spanish translator...
‘Easy pickings’: In Texas town where Martha’s Vineyard ordeal began, few options for migrants
The journey to Martha’s Vineyard began in Eagle Pass.
Lawmakers who represent Martha's Vineyard says they've gotten death threats for supporting the migrants flown there by DeSantis
"You should see my inbox right now and how ugly it is," Massachusetts State Rep. Dylan Fernandes told WGBH's Greater Boston.
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
Attorneys for Civil Rights filed a federal civil rights class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on behalf of migrants who were unexpectedly flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Lawmakers, attorneys threatened after aiding Martha's Vineyard migrants
Days after nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were dropped off on Martha’s Vineyard, state legislators and attorneys who first aided the asylum seekers are receiving death threats. Why it matters: Tense debates over immigration policy have escalated in Massachusetts. What’s happening: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken responsibility for flying...
Lawyer for migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard calls for federal investigation
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into the legality of Florida officials sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green speaks with Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, who is calling for federal prosecutors to take action.
MilitaryTimes
Migrants in Martha’s Vineyard given shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod
The 48 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been given a safe haven at Joint Base Cape Cod, according to a press release from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. “On Friday, September 16, the Commonwealth offered the migrants a voluntary transition from...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have been left 'traumatized' after being 'thrust' into political firestorm 'without their consent': lawyer
"They're scared, they're traumatized, and they don't know what's going to happen next," an attorney representing a group of the migrants told Insider.
