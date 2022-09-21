ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 1 day ago

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.

The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump , who her office has been investigating for the past three years.

But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 11.30am ET, to which press have been invited.

During the course of her probe into the Trump Organization, Ms James has alleged that Mr Trump inflated or devalued the value of his properties in paperwork to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks or bank loans.

Ms James has said in previous court filings that her office has found evidence of possible fraud, reported ABC News .

Mr Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and claims that the investigation into his finances and company is a political “witch hunt.”

Last month Mr Trump repeatedly invoked the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment during a six-hour deposition in New York.

Sources told ABC News that the only question the former president answered was when he was asked his own name, and otherwise invoked his right against self-incrimination.

During his deposition, Mr Trump released a statement that read, “Under the advice of my counsel ... I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”

It is not the only investigation that Mr Trump is currently embroiled in, as in August federal agents raided his Mar-a-Lago home and seized boxes of top secret documents.

Mr Trump has claimed that the documents were either planted at his estate or that he actually declassified them. The status of the documents is now in the hands of a special master to review.

Comments / 896

Oct Wynn
2d ago

if one claims his innocence then why be secretive about a out the accusations...only criminals plead the fifth and that came strait from failed 45s own denture ridden mouth...

Reply(46)
154
LibraGirl1011
2d ago

Whooaaa, Tomorrow is going to be some kind of Grand Day! 😅😂🤣 America Liberty is Shinning away!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🤡

Reply(17)
105
Landofhypocrites
2d ago

He planned on staying in office from day one.... he knew entering politics and if he won which he knew he would because of his relationship with Russia and asking Putin for help with Hillary's emails would have him investigated as president....he also knew what they are going to find so that's Trump's Republicans dictatorship agenda.

Reply(12)
60
The List

Legal Expert Explains Why A Viral Photo From The Mar-A-Lago Raid Is So Concerning

Once an American president leaves office, they get a number of privileges and perks. Each year, they get paid the same salary a Cabinet Secretary would make, which is upwards of $200,000, via Reader's Digest. They also get money to pay for staff, funeral costs are covered, and they get Secret Service protection for life. Another thing they traditionally get is access to intelligence briefings; however, that is determined by the current president. President Joe Biden banned former president Donald Trump — who has called for a redo of the 2020 election — from receiving the briefings former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush are currently on the list to receive, per The New York Times. Biden told CBS News part of the reasoning behind the decision: "What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Trump and his children are in a lot of trouble — more than we ever expected

It’s not a good time to be a Trump.New York Attorney General Letitia James just filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, Trump Organization executive Jeffrey McConney, the Trump Organization as a whole, and other businesses associated with the former president.In a press conference announcing the 220-page lawsuit, James accused Donald Trump and his family of a decade of fraud in no uncertain terms: “With the help of Donald Jr, Eric, Ivanka, and other defendants, Trump variously unlawfully inflated and deflated his net worth by billions...
POTUS
The Independent

Former ELLE columnist who accused Donald Trump of rape in 2019 plans to file new civil lawsuit

A former ELLE columnist who previously raised rape allegations against Donald Trump will file a new lawsuit. E Jean Carroll, 78, plans to claim battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, Reuters first reported. The allegations will be raised in civil court under New York state’s new Adult Survivors Act, which gives sexual assault victims a year to file civil charges, regardless of how much time has passed since the alleged attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Newsweek

Why Donald Trump Won't Release Mar-a-Lago Video of FBI Raid

An attorney for Donald Trump said the former president has not released surveillance footage of the FBI searching his Mar-a-Lago resort because he "cares too much" about the federal agents. Alina Habba spoke to Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday after district judge Aileen Cannon confirmed New York senior district...
POTUS
Politics
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general over major lawsuit

Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children. The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
POTUS
Comments / 0

