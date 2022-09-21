ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

WPFO

New sign brings 'Hopeful' message to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash

SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
SACO, ME
WPFO

Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida

TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
TAMPA, FL
WPFO

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments

Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Concerned customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas

CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine natural gas company requests rate hike

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Amish Community Market in Unity reopens after fire

UNITY (WGME) – The Amish Community Market in Unity has reopened. The centerpiece of the community burned down in January. The market reopened on Wednesday. There are some limitations. The bakery isn't up and running yet so there will be none of the famous donuts until next week.
UNITY, ME
WPFO

Brunswick-Topsham Water District announces new water treatment facility

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Few things are more basic in our lives than water, and in the Brunswick-Topsham area, they're celebrating a new way to get clean water for their communities. Thursday, the water district officially dedicated a new water treatment facility. This new one has been 10 years in...
TOPSHAM, ME

