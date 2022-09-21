Read full article on original website
Things to Do in Maine 9/24 and 9/25The Maine WriterMaine State
Former Governor Paul LePage Introduces His Parent's Bill of RightsThe Maine WriterMaine State
Hannaford Opens New Locations In The USBryan DijkhuizenBrunswick, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
WPFO
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
WPFO
Hurricane Fiona expected to hit Maine with strong winds, CMP prepares for power outages
Hurricane Fiona is going to have an impact on Maine. Parts of the state could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Power outages are possible. Highs will struggle to get out of the 50s for most of the state on Friday. Winds will be breezy in the morning, quickly ramping up heading into Friday afternoon.
WPFO
New sign brings 'Hopeful' message to Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
WPFO
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
WPFO
94-year-old Massachusetts man killed in Saco crash
SACO (WGME) -- Police say a 94-year-old Massachusetts man was killed after the car he was in crashed into a traffic light pole in Saco on Tuesday. According to police, a Mercedes, driven by an 87-year-old Massachusetts woman, failed to negotiate a curve, jumped the curb, and hit a traffic light pole near 100 Main Street around 5 p.m.
WPFO
'It's just been dragging on:' Construction timeline still unclear on Portland's Free St.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a construction project some fear will never end, as part of Portland's Free Street has remained blocked off for months as the city reconfigures Congress Square. The road was supposed to reopen to traffic in early summer, but the city says significant delays have now pushed...
WPFO
Organization gives free Boy Scout uniforms for Maine families who cannot afford them
WATERVILLE (WGME) - After a year of collecting donated Cub Scout and Boy Scout uniforms at Goodwill stores in Northern New England, the Kennebec Valley Uniform Bank gave away 300 of them Wednesday night at the Waterville Goodwill. “It’s a huge factor. I mean there are some parents that would...
WPFO
Maine fugitive wanted for domestic violence arrested in Florida
TAMPA, FL (WGME) -- The U.S. Marshals Service says a Maine man who was wanted for aggravated domestic violence assault has been arrested in Florida. Authorities had been searching for him since January. Authorities say 52-year-old Dylan Young of Wiscasset was arrested in Tampa, Florida. He was wanted for aggravated...
WPFO
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
WPFO
Windham leaders talking trash: Proposal aims to switch to automated system
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham leaders are talking trash. The days of “pay as you throw” may be coming to an end. The town is looking for a less expensive and less frustrating system. Residents currently buy rolls of blue bags, which helps pay for trash removal. When the...
WPFO
Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments
Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
WPFO
Concerned customers speak out against proposed rate hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Concerned citizens spoke out Thursday night against a proposed price hike for natural gas. The Public Utilities Commission held its first of two hearings on a 200 percent increase in distribution rates requested by Summit Natural Gas. The company, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the...
WPFO
Government Oversight Committee votes to subpoena Maine DHHS for child death records
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena the Department of Health and Human Services for the child protection case files of four Maine children who were allegedly killed by their parents in the summer of 2021. Maine DHHS denied a request by lawmakers...
WPFO
'It's another kick in the gut:' 230 employees to be affected by Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- Hundreds of employees and their families trying to figure out their next steps after learning the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will shut down next year. The owner of the mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023.
WPFO
Fall colors progressing nicely in Maine as first day of autumn arrives
PORTLAND (WGME) --- Thursday is the first day of Fall. The official equinox occurs at 9:03 p.m. If you live in southern Maine, you've probably only noticed very patchy fall colors. Fall colors have progressed a bit more in the mountains, where it's cooler in the high elevations. Fall color...
WPFO
Maine natural gas company requests rate hike
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- As heating fuel prices rise, one natural gas company in Maine is asking state regulators for a rate hike. Before they approve or deny, the Public Utilities Commission held a public hearing Thursday in Cumberland. Summit Natural Gas, which serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley,...
WPFO
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
WPFO
Amish Community Market in Unity reopens after fire
UNITY (WGME) – The Amish Community Market in Unity has reopened. The centerpiece of the community burned down in January. The market reopened on Wednesday. There are some limitations. The bakery isn't up and running yet so there will be none of the famous donuts until next week.
WPFO
Brunswick-Topsham Water District announces new water treatment facility
TOPSHAM (WGME) – Few things are more basic in our lives than water, and in the Brunswick-Topsham area, they're celebrating a new way to get clean water for their communities. Thursday, the water district officially dedicated a new water treatment facility. This new one has been 10 years in...
WPFO
Jay mill set to close in first quarter of 2023, 230 employees to be affected
JAY (WGME) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023. The mill currently employs 230 people who will be affected by the closure. “The dedicated and skilled paper making employees in our mill in Jay, Maine have...
