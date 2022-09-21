Read full article on original website
Brooke’s Outraged When Steffy Wrecks Her Romantic Plans With Ridge
At Steffy’s place, she tells her parents their future together is so clear. Thomas chimes in to back her up. Steffy insists that all they need to do is say they love each other and want to be with each other. Taylor and Ridge make jokes about them sounding like an infomercial, but Steffy and Thomas keep it up. Finn interjects that he sees it too. Ridge declares he’s out of there. Steffy implores, “You can’t ignore it.” Taylor knows Ridge loves her and in some ways, everyone can see it. They have their own unspoken language — kinda like right now. It’s a beautiful thing to share and no one can ever take it away. Taylor and Ridge share a toast.
Steffy Sets a Parent Trap as Brooke Plans a Night of Romance for Ridge
At the cliff house, Steffy and Finn enthuse about playing hooky from work and spending time at the beach with the kids. They kiss and marvel at the kids practically begging for a nap. Steffy loves making memories… and she also loves it when she has a beautiful idea, and her husband goes along with it. She wants to extend their incredible family day to her mom and dad. “I think it would be fun.” Taylor comes in on the conversation and chastises Steffy for trying to recruit Finn for her campaign to reunite her and Ridge.
Liz Sketches the Woman From Her Memory — and Finn Identifies the Toxin Used On the Hook
Nina meets with Sonny at Charlie’s. As they chat, Drew interrupts and tells Sonny how sorry he is to hear about Brando. He brings up Carly who he can’t seem to reach, so Sonny suggests he contact his friend Mia about the convention. He walks off, and Nina can’t help but note how concerned Drew is for Carly. She thinks maybe Drew’s interest in Carly’s well-being is more than a concerned friend.
Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten Marries Ben McGrath
Surprise! Love Is Blind's Jessica Batten is married. More than two years after her breakup with Mark Cuevas on the debut season of the Netflix reality show, Jessica has eloped with her partner Dr. Ben McGrath, a podiatrist. The pair tied the knot in a courtyard at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of just two other couples, they told Brides in comments posted Sept. 16.
Law and Order: SVU Premiere Recap: Tick, Tick, Boom!
This Law & Order: SVU premiere recap is for the second hour of a three-way crossover involving Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Make sure to check out our recaps of Parts I and III. A young girl’s execution-style killing on a New York City street is the horrific starting point for a joint effort among the officers of Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime. The first hour of the crossover event revealed that the girl was Ukranian and had survived the Russian invasion only to become sex-trafficked soon after arriving in the United States. And that revelation led...
The Conners Season 5 Episode 1 Review: Double Honeymoon and Seeing Double
The opening of The Conners Season 5 Episode 1 made me cringe at the way Darlene and Ben made fun of Jackie. It simply wasn't funny. After the lovely double-wedding, it felt particularly mean and made me wonder if the writers had gone tone deaf with their humor. Thankfully, that...
Chad Implores Rafe to Investigate His Latest Killer Theory, While [Spoiler] Recalls Approaching Sonny With a Knife
At home, Jennifer looks at a photo of Abigail and pops a couple of pills. Jack walks in and Jennifer palms the bottle. She gets emotional over Abigail, and Jack embraces her. When the doorbell rings, Jennifer insists Jack answer it, which gives her time to hide the bottle behind Abigail’s photo. Jack returns with Gwen, and Jennifer thanks her for turning Leo into the police. Gwen admits she did it mostly out of spite. All that matters to Jennifer is that her daughter’s killer is in custody, but Gwen isn’t so sure. Jack has his doubts as well. Jennifer asks, if not Leo then who? Gwen relays Leo’s theory about Craig. Jennifer knows Craig is no angel, but a murderer? Why would he kill Abigail? Gwen proposes Abigail was collateral damage in Craig’s revenge plan.
A New Season Begins! Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight?
After a summer off, Survivor returned for its 43rd season. We were treated to 18 new castaways with brand-new stories to tell as they play the greatest game on Earth. Unfortunately for one of them, that story came to an abrupt end in the premiere, making them the first person eliminated.
