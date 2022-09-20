Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Russell Wilson 'Never Held Accountable': Ex Seahawks Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor Rip QB
Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor discussed the friction with Russell Wilson on The Richard Sherman Show.
It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Cole Beasley has bad first sign at Buccaneers practice
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be extremely shorthanded at the wide receiver position heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. They are hoping Cole Beasley can help with that, but they may want to hold off on having the veteran field punts. Beasley signed with the Bucs...
Cowboys Give Tryouts to 3 Free Agent QBs - But Cooper Rush Has 'Swagger'
Says tight end Jake Ferguson of Cowboys QB Rush: "Swagger isn’t always outgoing and loud and crazy. ... He’s definitely got it and it’s infectious.'' At the same time ... QB tryouts here at The Star.
Richard Sherman says Russell Wilson received too much credit for Seahawks success | THE HERD
Richard Sherman said on his podcast that Russell Wilson received special treatment from Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll. KJ Wright also added that Russ got too much credit for the Seahawks' success. Colin Cowherd reacts to Sherman's comments.
San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo advising Trey Lance to try to stay positive as he recovers from season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Now that he's back in the role of San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo has plenty to do this week. But before he could fully dive back in, he made sure to reach out to the man he's replacing: injured quarterback Trey Lance. Speaking to...
San Francisco 49ers Week Two Grades
In week two of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. Despite a devastating injury to quarterback Trey Lance early in the game ending his season, the team rallied with quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to win the game. Here are my grades for each position on the 49ers for the second week of the NFL.
Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
