27 First News
Gina Sharp, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Gina Sharp 51 , of Youngstown departed this life on August 31, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. Mrs. Sharp was born May 30, 1971 in Youngstown a daughter of Michael Peachok Sr. and Trudy Jenkins. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her...
27 First News
Sarah Jean Daviduk, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean Basile Daviduk, passed Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Boardman. She was born January 1, 1957, in Summit County, Akron, Ohio, the daughter of Sam and Jean Wondorf Basile. Sarah was a stay-at-home mom; she loved to play bingo and go...
27 First News
Randy Gasper, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Randy Gasper, 70 of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022. He was born August 31, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Marie Lepine Gasper. Randy was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. After graduation Randy enlisted in the...
27 First News
John W. Porter, Atwater, Ohio
ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Porter, 69, of Atwater, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rose Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massillon, Ohio. Born November 27, 1952, in Canton, Ohio to John E “Jack” and Marie A (Kimbel) Porter, John grew up just outside Alliance,...
27 First News
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
27 First News
Mary Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti. She will be deeply missed by her loving children,...
27 First News
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
27 First News
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
27 First News
David Jason Reddinger, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Jason Reddinger, 52, transitioned to The God-spirit and siblings, Karen and Brian, on Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. Welcoming him lovingly and with open hearts were his grandparents, Grace and Michael Bundy and Dorothy and Harry Reddinger. David was born May 10,...
27 First News
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
27 First News
Thomas J. Peterson, Bessemer, PA
BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. Peterson, 78 of Lewis Center, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Tom was born on June 2, 1944, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Annie (Kersul) Peterson. Tom was later...
27 First News
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49 of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
27 First News
Gary William Elsbury, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary William Elsbury, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1973, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Barbara Elsbury. Following his graduation from Chaney High School, Gary attended Youngstown State and Akron University. After graduating from college,...
27 First News
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
27 First News
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
27 First News
Harry Howze, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Howze, 77 of Youngstown died Saturday evening, September 17, at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman. Harry was born May 21, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Thomas Washington and Anna Will (Adair) Howze and was a lifelong area resident. He was employed...
27 First News
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
27 First News
Local coach honored for OHSAA milestone
Thursday, the Potters celebrated their legendary leader with a ceremony to celebrate his 800th victory. KSU study reveals shocking revelations about hazing …. Girard hands Lakeview first loss in state ranked …. ‘Moss animals’ organisms bryozoan sign of healthy …. Lanai Lounge in Boardman ready for ‘must see’ Browns-Steelers...
27 First News
Valeria Robles Morales, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Valeria Robles Morales, age 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away away at home. She was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on October 10, 1997, to Lemuel Robles Rosa of Puerto Rico and Mildred Ivette Morales Vega of Youngstown. Besides her...
27 First News
Randy Troy Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Troy Anderson, 68, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, August 24, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born July 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Anderson. He was a graduate of South High School. He had worked...
