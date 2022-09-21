ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polygon

One of the decade’s best horror films is back — in the worst form

It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
BGR.com

Netflix’s racy new Ana de Armas movie hits theaters Friday (and lands on Netflix soon)

I’m not ashamed to admit it: Ana de Armas is one of those actresses for whom I’ll always press play, even when I have no idea what a movie is about or who else is in it. Okay, fine — maybe I have in fact only pressed play on this or that movie in the past solely because she’s in it. Who can blame me? She’s a hypnotic, cinematic chameleon in pretty much every role she takes on. A fact that will be underscored even more so come this weekend, when Netflix‘s long-awaited Blonde lands in select theaters.
Seacoast Current

A New Stephen King Adaption Will Be Making Its Way to Your TV Next Month

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For almost 50 years, Stephen King's novels have been adapted into films and TV shows. It all started back in 1976 with the movie adaptation of Carrie and most recently Stephen King's novel "Firestarter" had a second theatrical release (the first one was released in 1984).
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen

Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
Cinema Blend

Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress

Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Deadline

Regé-Jean Page & Glen Powell To Star In ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’-Inspired Series At Amazon

Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are set to star in a series inspired by Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid for Amazon. The streamer has handed the untitled project a straight-to-series order. It comes from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Deals are not yet done. Bridgerton star Page, who starred in the Russo’s The Gray Man, is expected to play Butch Cassidy with Top Gun: Maverick star is set to play the Sundance Kid in the series, which is reportedly set in an alternate America. The Russos will exec produce with Kaz and Ryan Firpo writing the script and exec producing alongside Page...
ComicBook

Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar

Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
Cinemablend

Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: Stephen King's New Netflix Movie Look Like A Haunting Thrill

Netflix has an impressive track record with Stephen King adaptations thus far. In 2017, the streaming service premiered Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game (one of the best King movies of all time), and that was followed up by Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass in 2019. Now that legacy is hopefully set to expand further with the release of John Lee Hancock's Mr. Harrigan's Phone – which just launched its debut trailer online.
Vice

How to get into… Nicolas Winding Refn movies

Nicolas Winding Refn remains one of Europe’s most fascinating auteurs, one whose work both enthrals and pisses off his audiences. Since the mid-90s, when the Danish writer-director debuted his first scrappy, yet celebrated movie Pusher, he’s constantly strived to make movies that exist in always violent, often neon-soaked worlds that leave the viewer stunned by what they’ve seen. Prada, it seems, have recognised that unique quality within his work too.
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Vox

The buzziest fall movies have something in common

A movie can make for a great memoir, because every movie is a trick. A movie makes you feel like you’ve experienced something, even if you haven’t; it gives you visceral memories of things that didn’t happen to you, in a way they never could have happened. As Federico Fellini put it to Rolling Stone in 1984, “Cinema uses the language of dreams: Years can pass in a second, and you can hop from one place to another. It’s a language made of image.” So if you want to bring an audience into your own story, there’s no better way than coaxing them to live inside it for a few hours, as though it’s a life they dreamed.
Variety

‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Returning for Netflix Sequel ‘Axel Foley’

Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his original “Beverly Hills Cop” co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the upcoming sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Netflix picked up the rights in 2019 to release the next “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, which is currently in production. “Axel Foley” is the fourth installment in the hit action-comedy franchise, following 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” and 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” For the fourquel, producers opted to ditch the roman numerals and instead name the film after Murphy’s fish-out-of-water character, a Detroit police officer who...
