Teresa Casey, 67, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Teresa Gwen Casey was born in Booneville, Missouri, on June 16, 1955, the daughter of Harold and Delores (Lunsford) Summers. She was raised in Unionville by her mother and stepfather Delores Berry and John Berry. Teresa graduated from Unionville High School in 1973. Teresa received her education as a respiratory therapist in Belleville, Illinois. She worked in several hospitals in the St. Louis area and also worked a number of years as a paramedic. She worked at Golden Valley Hospital in Henry County, Missouri, as well as a paramedic in Unionville for several years. She married Rickey Casey in Macon, Missouri, on October 17, 1998.

