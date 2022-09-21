Read full article on original website
SUV driver killed after rear-ending stopped tractor-trailer near Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim of Thursday afternoon's crash outside Macon as Mary Kliethermes, 71, of Independence, Missouri. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: A woman was killed Thursday afternoon when she rear-ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped on a busy northeast Missouri highway.
Teresa Casey, 67, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Teresa Casey, 67, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Teresa Gwen Casey was born in Booneville, Missouri, on June 16, 1955, the daughter of Harold and Delores (Lunsford) Summers. She was raised in Unionville by her mother and stepfather Delores Berry and John Berry. Teresa graduated from Unionville High School in 1973. Teresa received her education as a respiratory therapist in Belleville, Illinois. She worked in several hospitals in the St. Louis area and also worked a number of years as a paramedic. She worked at Golden Valley Hospital in Henry County, Missouri, as well as a paramedic in Unionville for several years. She married Rickey Casey in Macon, Missouri, on October 17, 1998.
Rolla police officer from Kirksville dies at his home
ROLLA, Mo. — A young Rolla police officer, who was born and raised in Kirksville, died last week at his home in Rolla. Andrew Jay Wachter, 33, a corporal with the Rolla Police Department, died last Wednesday. His cause of death has not been released. Wachter was a 2008...
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Independence woman dies in crash in Macon County, Missouri
An Independence woman died when her 2015 Toyota Highlander slammed into the back of a tractor trailer disabled on a highway.
More Gibbs chickens mysteriously come up missing
GIBBS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri poultry owner is experiencing a case of deja vu. Earlier this month, Matthew Seward, of Gibbs, woke up to find his 20 chickens, two guineas and a turkey mysteriously missing from their coop behind his house. They vanished without a trace. The chicken...
Specialist reassembling Rongey's skeleton to determine manner of death
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County coroner is still waiting to learn the cause and manner of death for murder suspect Jesse Rongey. The Kirksville man’s skeletal remains were found in a ditch in an undisclosed wooded area along Youngstown Trail on September 6, 2022. Dental records confirmed...
Canned cat food scattered everywhere after semi overturns along Highway 36
SHELBINA, Mo. — A tractor-trailer hauling canned cat food overturned along a northeast Missouri highway Wednesday afternoon. It happened on eastbound Highway 36, one-half mile east of Shelbina. The big rig tipped onto its side off the right side of the roadway, scattering cat food all over the ditch.
Fort Madison police find suspected explosive device in camper
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said students are safe and that school is operating normally. Quad Cites Marathon will impact traffic on several streets in Bettendorf Sunday. The Quad Cities Marathon should be off Bettendorf streets by approximately 11:00 a.m. New mental health services for Genesis cardiac patients provided by...
BPD: saturation patrol project results
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced the results of an evening time saturation project conducted by local law enforcement. According to a news release, on Thursday, September 15th, the Burlington Police Department in coordination with the Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and West Burlington Police Department conducted an evening time saturation patrol project.
Frank Maltby Pickens, 98, Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Frank Maltby Pickens, 98, was called to his Savior on September 19th, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Frank was born August 10, 1924, in Greentop, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice Lester Pickens and Beulah Maltby Pickens; his wife of 52 years, Leah Mae Burkhart Pickens; and his sister, Lilah Faye Farmer. He is survived by his sister, Maurine Crawford, and dear friend, Donna Zurcher, as well as his son Maurice Allen Pickens (Jackie) and daughters LeeAnne Smith Holliday (Jim), Kathleen Milburn (Craig), Janie Lynn Fouch (David), and Beth Ellen Murray (Rodney). Frank was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild as well as six nephews and two nieces.
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bloomfield woman hit by box truck while she was walking
ELDON, Iowa — On Thursday morning, a southeast Iowa woman was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals after being hit by a box truck. According to a release from the Wapello County Sheriff's Office, just after 5:00 a.m., deputies received a report of a pedestrian that had been hit on Highway 16, west of Eldon.
Carol (Smith) Clay, 54, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Carol Clay, 54, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the home of her twin sister in Unionville surrounded by her loving family after a courageous and determined battle with cancer. Carol Lea (Smith) Clay was born in Keokuk, Iowa, on February 22, 1968, the daughter of Robert F. and Ruby...
La Plata schools take precautions after suspicious-acting man spotted near campus
LA PLATA, Mo. — La Plata R-2 School administrators were taking extra precautions Thursday after a suspicious incident near campus on Wednesday. La Plata Superintendent, Dr. John Wiggans, told KTVO a suspicious-acting man in an older model car with Washington state license plates had been driving around campus on Wednesday and stopping near La Plata High School.
A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer
Centerville, IA- A policeman in southern Iowa has been fired for conduct unbecoming to an officer. Radio Iowa reports that Chief Tom Demry of the Centerville Police Department said in press release that Officer Jacob Downs, a member of the department since 2017, was terminated on Thursday following an internal investigation for “violation of department general orders.”
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times
EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
