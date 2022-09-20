(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.

