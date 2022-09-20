ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Center Square

North Dakota tax revenues at record highs

(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
INCOME TAX
The Center Square

Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates

(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

State budget forecasts warn of higher recession risk

(The Center Square) – Continuing inflation and “tighter” monetary policy are expected to slow Colorado’s economic growth, according to a pair of state economic forecasts released on Thursday. The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting September forecast anticipates that while the state’s labor market is...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
ALASKA STATE
The Center Square

Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Report says more than $45B in pandemic unemployment aid was stolen nationwide; no accurate numbers from Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, CBS 2 has exposed rampant fraud across the state – involving innocent people's money stolen during the COVID-19 pandemic.Now, a federal report says more than $45.6 billion has been stolen in the U.S. – and the State of Illinois still isn't sharing how much of your tax dollars was misspent.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday, oversight essentially did not exist in Illinois.The report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General shows more than 1,000 people have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud.But now, the OIG is reporting an additional $29 billion...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Maine's red-hot housing market cooling off

(The Center Square) – Maine’s red-hot housing market appears to be cooling with sales of single-family homes dipping last month, according to a new report. The latest monthly report from the Maine Association of Realtors found sales of single-family homes in the state fell by 9.89% in August from the same month last year.
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

