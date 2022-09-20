Read full article on original website
North Dakota tax revenues at record highs
(The Center Square) - North Dakota’s tax revenues are sitting at an all-time high as lawmakers eye tax relief and measures to address inflation for the upcoming legislative session. The state has collected $456 million in taxes and fees during the current biennium thus far, which was 22% more...
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
State budget forecasts warn of higher recession risk
(The Center Square) – Continuing inflation and “tighter” monetary policy are expected to slow Colorado’s economic growth, according to a pair of state economic forecasts released on Thursday. The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting September forecast anticipates that while the state’s labor market is...
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments' ability...
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
Nearly 9% of Utah residents will benefit from student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - Nearly 9% of Utah residents will receive student loan forgiveness under a plan introduced by President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in student debt to people who make less than $125,000 or couples who make less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant would be forgiven $20,000.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Californians Soon to Begin Receiving Middle Class Tax Refunds
Californians will begin receiving the much-needed Middle Class Tax refund starting Oct. 7. The money is meant to help ease the black cloud looming over thousands, like single mother Ara Sotto, because of inflation-related debt. “With prices being really high, and groceries, we can't even eat out, so it's really...
Referendum proponents challenging oil well bill could collect signatures this month
(The Center Square) – Proponents of a referendum aiming to stop a new California law establishing distance minimums between new oil wells and certain areas could begin collecting signatures at the end of this month. A proposed referendum was filed just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill...
Nevada Assembly Ways and Means committee requests bill to audit CCSD
(The Center Square) – The Nevada Assembly Committee on Ways and Means submitted a bill draft request for a legislative audit of the Clark County School District. Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton, a Las Vegas Democrat who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, filed the request to be considered once the next legislative session begins on Feb. 6th, 2023.
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Utah committee told ESG issues could raise capital cost, hurt 401k plans
(The Center Square) - The use of environmental, social and governance considerations in financial issues could raise the cost of capital for Utah and hurt individuals' 401K plans, Utah's chief deputy treasurer told a committee on Tuesday. S&P Global Ratings gave Utah a "moderately negative" score when they issued their...
Maryland governor wants better deal within the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Maryland’s governor has penned a letter to the White House asking for President Joe Biden to address the Inflation Reduction Act and its provisions. Gov. Larry Hogan, whose time in office is coming to a close as he is term limited, wants the White House to address “protectionist provisions” within the act that he feels imposes trade barriers, drives up prices, and threatens more affordable access to electric vehicles, while not reverting to trade policies that were in place under President Donald Trump.
Missouri legislators file 32 bills so far during special session
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson called a special legislative session to focus on lengthening agricultural tax credits and reducing the state income tax, but legislators filed 32 bills on a wide range of issues. There were 10 bills filed in the House, but only three...
Nevada joins Washington, Oregon in ArrayRx discount prescription drug card program
(The Center Square) – Nevadans will now have access to a digital discount card for prescription drugs, Governor Steve Sisolak announced this morning. The ArrayRx card is free to all Nevadans, both insured and uninsured. According to the governor's office, it could reduce medication prices by up to 20% on brand name drugs and 80% for generic brands.
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called "inflation relief" payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail.
Lawmakers propose a bill to go after fentanyl dealers to counteract decriminalization measure
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers who say they are fed up with Democratic efforts to lessen the penalties for drug dealers in Illinois have introduced new legislation. Last April, the House narrowly passed a measure that lowered the criminal penalties for what they call low-level possession of drugs...
Report says more than $45B in pandemic unemployment aid was stolen nationwide; no accurate numbers from Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For years, CBS 2 has exposed rampant fraud across the state – involving innocent people's money stolen during the COVID-19 pandemic.Now, a federal report says more than $45.6 billion has been stolen in the U.S. – and the State of Illinois still isn't sharing how much of your tax dollars was misspent.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday, oversight essentially did not exist in Illinois.The report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General shows more than 1,000 people have been charged with unemployment insurance fraud.But now, the OIG is reporting an additional $29 billion...
Maine's red-hot housing market cooling off
(The Center Square) – Maine’s red-hot housing market appears to be cooling with sales of single-family homes dipping last month, according to a new report. The latest monthly report from the Maine Association of Realtors found sales of single-family homes in the state fell by 9.89% in August from the same month last year.
