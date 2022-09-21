Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls iron company visible all across the country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new industrial park broke ground in Sioux Falls this week for the future new headquarters of Maguire Iron. It’s a company with a long local history. “Our family and our company has been based in Sioux Falls for over 60 years,” Maguire...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana moves historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House to Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Part of Augustana University’s vision for the future includes making bold transformations to its physical campus. On Thursday morning, the historic Berdahl-Rolvaag House will make its way to the Granite Threshing Grounds at Granite, Iowa, as part of Augustana’s Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030 plan to evolve with the changing times.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center to open within weeks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new Amazon fulfillment center is set to open in Sioux Falls within weeks, creating approximately 1,000 full-time job opportunities. The regional spokesman Scott Seroka confirmed the information with SiouxFalls.Business, saying, “We are now hiring for various jobs at this facility – all of which offer at least $15.50 per hour and comprehensive benefits.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
dakotanewsnow.com
12 Sioux Falls leaders to run 437 miles for suicide prevention
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With a mission to bolster both physical and mental wellness, an inaugural event, The 437 Project, consists of a team of 12 runners who will run 437 miles relay-style across the state of South Dakota, raising funds and awareness for suicide prevention. Each...
dakotanewsnow.com
City leadership weighs what to do with downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp
dakotanewsnow.com
Lutheran Social Services to absorb Multi-Cultural Center this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Directors of the Lutheran Social Services (LSS) and the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls (MCC) decided that LSS will absorb the MCC this week. LSS will transition MCC and its programs and assets into LSS and will assume management effective Oct. 1. A...
dakotanewsnow.com
Over 100 women came together to build homes in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 women are volunteering over the next few days to help address the housing shortage in Sioux Falls. It’s part of Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Women Build Event.” Over the next three days, around 120 women will lend their skills working on three twin homes that will provide housing for six families in a part of Millard Acres, a housing development in northeast Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
20-year-old starts first gluten-free and vegan eatery to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sinless Sweets SF recently became the only place to eat in Sioux Falls that serves nothing but gluten-free and vegan food. And what’s even more amazing — and for some, unexpected — than the taste of the food itself, is the pioneer who finally brought it here.
siouxfalls.business
Lessons learned on multigenerational farm lead founder to form firm that supports family businesses
This paid piece is sponsored by the Prairie Family Business Association. For Agatha Johnson, the roots of business ownership go deep – back to her great-grandfather Edward Kappenman, who immigrated from Germany and purchased farmland in north-central South Dakota in 1919. Edward’s son, George, took over and grew the operation, and his son Wilfred continued it.
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: A close-knit family filling a void in the world of fiber processing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A trio of a mother and two daughters saw a gap in their local fiber processing market. “I was looking for locally sourced wool. In yarn or fiber form and just couldn’t find it,” said Elizabeth Davelaar Co-Owner of the Mill.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society celebrates 100th Anniversary by giving back to the community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society is celebrating its 100th anniversary by giving back to the community. Leading up to the milestone on Sept. 29, staff and residents from Good Samaritan Society – Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls volunteered at Feeding South Dakota. They...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
dakotanewsnow.com
Low unemployment rates east students’ job stress
More than 1,500 students from 21 schools across three states will roll into Luverne this Saturday for the Tri-State Band Festival.
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana University to hold ribbon cutting and dedication of new South Residence Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for its new residence hall. The campus community will come together on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the new south residence hall to Augustana’s 21st president, Dr. Ralph Wagoner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU falls to Denver and USD edges Omaha in Summit League thriller in volleyball Thursday
BROOKINGS and VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU volleyball team got 13 kills from Crystal Burk and 9 from Ella Thompson Thursday night at Frost Arena in Brookings. But the Pioneers of Denver proved to be too strong in a 3-1 win. Crystal Burk led the Jacks with 13 kills and Ella Thompson had 9. SDSU is now 6-7 for the season.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg School Board earns state award for efforts to enhance knowledge
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg School Board members were honored by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota for their collective efforts to enhance their knowledge of school board work throughout the 2021-22 school year. The Harrisburg School Board earned a Bronze level award in ASBSD’s statewide board...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
