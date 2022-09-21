Read full article on original website
5d ago
My question is how could they suspend his state medical license based on allegations. How do we know the patient was telling the truth.
Brandi
5d ago
this is why physicians need a chaperone in the room. I've had several patients over the years complain about stupid stuff like this. this woman and others like her irritate me. she's reaching, and looking for a way to get money. I hate people like this.
El Guapo Cocinero
5d ago
Sounds about right for a white boomer with money. They think they can just do or say whatever the hell they want, and that consequences are for people who can't pay their way out of trouble. And in America, they are right about that most of the time. Glad to see some justice finally happening, however small it may be.
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes Detectives investigate shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Major Crimes Detectives are now investigating the shooting that left one in the hospital. Right now, we know that patient is in stable condition. Spokane Valley Police tracked down the suspect who is being charged with assault and for having a stolen gun. Two teens were also arrested, one has been released.
Yes, the Spokane County Sheriff has jurisdiction to clear the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich’s claim that he will clear out the homeless camp in Spokane by mid-October has raised some questions about jurisdiction. The camp near I-90 and Freya is on state owned land, within the boundaries of the City of Spokane. THE QUESTION.
Coeur d'Alene Press
HUCKLEBERRIES: To err is inevitable
Zach Hagadone and I have each offed a prominent person prematurely. “One time, I declared Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth dead before she actually died (but only by three years),” confesses Zach, editor of the Sandpoint Reader. And moi?. I dispatched Lady Bird Johnson years before she departed this mortal...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake
HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing Spokane athlete
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who killed local athlete Jakobe Ford will spend more than 25 years in prison. Michael Le pleaded guilty to Ford’s murder in August. Ford was shot and killed outside of Lucky’s Bar in downtown Spokane in August 2021. He was a local athlete who shattered records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a...
WSP trooper shot in Walla Walla now in serious condition
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol Trooper is in serious condition after he was shot while attempting to apprehend a shooting suspect in Walla Walla. WSP has now identified the trooper as Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. According to preliminary information from WSP, Trooper Atkinson was shot in...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family for $4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Judge bans cameras from Idaho mom’s triple murder case
An Idaho judge has banned cameras from the courtroom in the high-profile triple murder case against a mother and her new husband, saying he fears the images could prevent a fair trial.
Man facing life-threatening injuries from shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is facing potentially life-threatening injuries from a shooting that happened in Spokane Valley. Late Saturday night, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to gunshots near East 4th Avenue and South Cannery Road. Deputies were in the area already for an unrelated call and found the male victim with gunshot wounds. The victim...
Man who shot and killed Shadle Park graduate sentenced to 25 years in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man who shot and killed a Shadle Park graduate in downtown Spokane was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison. The courtroom was filled with friends and family of 22-year-old Jakobe Ford, who was shot to death outside of Lucky's Bar in July 2021 by Michael Le, a former friend.
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
KHQ Right Now
Family says woman has multiple injuries following Chattaroy crash
SPOKANE, Wash - The family of one of the women hurt in a crash on Denison Chattaroy Road and US-2 said she has a broken arm, leg and other injuries. Family said Trinity Mendoza was driving on US-2 when 33-year-old Aaric Carr pulled on to the road in front of her.
Man shot Friday night in Spokane Valley now in stable condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One man is in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in Spokane Valley. Spokane Valley Deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the 15900 block of E. 4th Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found one man with multiple gunshot wounds and...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff's deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Spokane police investigating man for scamming at least two people in cryptocurrency scheme
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police have interviewed not one, but two people who say they were tricked into giving a man tens of thousands of dollars, believing he was a cryptocurrency investor. The first victim, an Uber driver, told police a passenger he picked up claimed to work for...
WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness
Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
