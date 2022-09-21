ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Gordon Koang announces new album ‘Community’, shares ‘Kwai Obala’

Gordon Koang has shared details of his forthcoming 12th studio album ‘Community’, as well as its lead single. The album, announced today (September 21), serves as the official follow-up to 2020’s ‘Unity’ – Koang’s first full-length studio album following his emigration from South Sudan to Australia. ‘Community’ was recorded in the same sessions that produced the two singles Koang released in 2021, ‘Coronavirus’ and ‘Disco’. Neither, however, will be included on the album.
Pitchfork

Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen

Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
NME

Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
hiphop-n-more.com

Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Pitchfork

iLe Announces New Album Nacarile, Shares New Song “Traguito”: Listen

ILe has announced her third album Nacarile. It’s out October 21 via Sony Music Latin. The lead single “Traguito,” out today, features Chilean icon Mon Laferte. “I like iLe’s voice, it has a lot of personality and I really enjoy the type of music that she makes,” Mon Laferte said in a statement. “Although the song was already in the works, iLe invited me to write a new part of it so it was a challenge to add something more to a story that already existed. Thank you, iLe, I enjoyed the process and I hope everyone enjoys the final recording as much as I do.” Hear “Traguito” below.
Pitchfork

Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas Las Flores, Shares Title Track

Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album. De Todas Las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment Mexico. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky, son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
NME

Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
NME

Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best

It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
NME

Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’

Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce

*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
NME

Carly Rae Jepsen announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The Canadian singer is due to hit the road early next year in support of her fifth studio album, ‘The Loneliest Time’, which is due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order here).
