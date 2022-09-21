ILe has announced her third album Nacarile. It’s out October 21 via Sony Music Latin. The lead single “Traguito,” out today, features Chilean icon Mon Laferte. “I like iLe’s voice, it has a lot of personality and I really enjoy the type of music that she makes,” Mon Laferte said in a statement. “Although the song was already in the works, iLe invited me to write a new part of it so it was a challenge to add something more to a story that already existed. Thank you, iLe, I enjoyed the process and I hope everyone enjoys the final recording as much as I do.” Hear “Traguito” below.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO