NME
Gordon Koang announces new album ‘Community’, shares ‘Kwai Obala’
Gordon Koang has shared details of his forthcoming 12th studio album ‘Community’, as well as its lead single. The album, announced today (September 21), serves as the official follow-up to 2020’s ‘Unity’ – Koang’s first full-length studio album following his emigration from South Sudan to Australia. ‘Community’ was recorded in the same sessions that produced the two singles Koang released in 2021, ‘Coronavirus’ and ‘Disco’. Neither, however, will be included on the album.
NME
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien perform ‘Rock The House’ live for first time
Gorillaz and Del the Funky Homosapien performed ‘Rock The House’ live for first time at a gig this week – see footage below. The track appears on Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album from 2001, one of two collaborations between the pair on the record – the other being hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’.
Giveon Shares New Song for Amsterdam Movie: Listen
Giveon is back with a new song called “Time.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the upcoming David O. Russell film Amsterdam, which stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, Margo Robbie, Taylor Swift, and others. The track was written by Giveon, Drake, and Daniel Pemberton, who also composed the score for the film. Pemberton is also credited as a producer on the song alongside Jahaan Sweet. Listen to “Time” below.
NME
Sam Smith teams up with Kim Petras on throbbing new single ‘Unholy’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up on a new track, ‘Unholy’ – you can listen to it below. The throbbing, synth-heavy collaboration serves as the lead single from Smith’s upcoming fourth studio album. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something Unholy,” its choral hook goes.
NME
Ed Sheeran to release new single ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with ‘Pokémon’
Ed Sheeran is set to release a new song called ‘Celestial’ in collaboration with Pokémon. The track is due to land on major streaming platforms next Thursday (September 29) – you can pre-add/pre-save it here. “To celebrate the new song with Pokémon, ‘Celestial’, I’ve got a...
ETOnline.com
Willow Smith on Pushback Over a Rock Album: 'If I Had Been White, It Would've Been Completely Fine'
Willow Smith is speaking out against the pushback she received as a Black woman, after releasing her latest rock album, Lately I’ve Been Feeling Everything. In a new interview with Glamour UK, the 21-year-old musician shared her thoughts on the double standard. “When I wanted to do a rock...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
iLe Announces New Album Nacarile, Shares New Song “Traguito”: Listen
ILe has announced her third album Nacarile. It’s out October 21 via Sony Music Latin. The lead single “Traguito,” out today, features Chilean icon Mon Laferte. “I like iLe’s voice, it has a lot of personality and I really enjoy the type of music that she makes,” Mon Laferte said in a statement. “Although the song was already in the works, iLe invited me to write a new part of it so it was a challenge to add something more to a story that already existed. Thank you, iLe, I enjoyed the process and I hope everyone enjoys the final recording as much as I do.” Hear “Traguito” below.
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Natalia Lafourcade Announces New Album De Todas Las Flores, Shares Title Track
Natalia Lafourcade has announced the release date for her upcoming album. De Todas Las Flores is due out October 28 via Sony Music Entertainment Mexico. The album was produced by Adán Jodorowsky, son of filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, and includes contributions from Marc Ribot, Emiliano Dorantes, Sebastian Steinberg, Cyril Atef, and more. It is Lafourcade’s first album of completely new material in seven years.
NME
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
NME
Editors – ‘EBM’ review: brooding bangers show flashes of their very best
It’s been a while since Editors released an album stuffed full of sky-scraping apocalyptic bangers. In the mid-noughties the Birmingham gloom rockers prolifically chucked out dark anthems (‘Munich’, ‘Blood’, ‘An End Has A Start’) just for fun, flying in the face of sneering accusations that they were just another Joy Division rip off. Even 2009’s divisive synth-noir shift – ‘In This Light And On This Evening’ – had its majestic moments.
NME
Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’
Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
Taylor Swift’s Slow-Burn Tracklist Reveal Continues With ‘Vigilante Shit’ Song Announce
*Cue the TikTok sound of Taylor Swift saying “midnight” in different songs.* Just days after revealing the name of track 13, Taylor “Keeping the Swifties Fed” Swift is back with a similar post, sharing the name of track 8 titled “Vigilante Shit.” “I will now be leaving it up to fate to announce the next track,” Swift says with a cameo from her cat Meredith Grey. On Tuesday, she shared a video of herself for her Midnights Mayhem with Me series, sharing that track 13 is titled “Mastermind” by using a “technologically advanced” bingo ball cage to share the name of her...
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
NME
Carly Rae Jepsen announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available from here. The Canadian singer is due to hit the road early next year in support of her fifth studio album, ‘The Loneliest Time’, which is due out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope (pre-order here).
Roger Waters announces UK arena shows for his "first farewell tour"
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters will play three UK shows next year as part of his This Is Not A Drill world tour
NME
Stormzy returns with epic new single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, cameo-packed video
Stormzy has returned with his first solo outing in almost three years: an epic, seven-minute declaration of his legend status – featuring a guest verse from Stylo G and a striking monologue by Wretch 32 (narrated by actress Michaela Coel) – titled ‘Mel Made Me Do It’.
NME
Liam Gallagher confirms he and The Stone Roses’ John Squire are in supergroup talks
Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he’s in talks with John Squire about forming a supergroup. The former Oasis singer in June teased the idea of the pair collaborating when he’d brought out the former The Stone Roses guitarist for his pair of Knebworth shows to perform the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova’.
