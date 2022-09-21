TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of southern Arizona remained dry Sunday, with dew points running around 15° lower than Saturday afternoon. Because of this dry air and plentiful sunshine, Tucson reached a high of 100° - not record-breaking, but still 7° above normal. The start of the workweek will be hot and breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Easterly flow will bring us an increase in moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO