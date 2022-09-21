ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
KOLD-TV

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
KOLD-TV

Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
KOLD-TV

StretchLab opens in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
KOLD-TV

Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests. Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best. “We scare people. We’re...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Breezy start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of southern Arizona remained dry Sunday, with dew points running around 15° lower than Saturday afternoon. Because of this dry air and plentiful sunshine, Tucson reached a high of 100° - not record-breaking, but still 7° above normal. The start of the workweek will be hot and breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Easterly flow will bring us an increase in moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Sunday but slight rain chances ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect isolated storms today and Monday, mainly south and east of Tucson. There should be an uptick in storm coverage Tuesday into Friday this week. Afternoon temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Wednesday then settle back to normal values for the end of the week.
KOLD-TV

Bears run away from Wildcats in second half of Pac-12 opener

BERKELEY, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - Cal roared back in the second half as the Bears beat the University of Arizona Wildcats 49-31 in their Pac-12 opener Saturday. The Bears did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 354 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those yards came on huge plays by Jayden Ott.
TUCSON, AZ

