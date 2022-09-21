Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
KOLD-TV
Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
KOLD-TV
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson police officer injured while stopping carjacking suspect with violent criminal history
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer was injured while stopping a carjacking suspect who has a long, violent criminal history. The officer, who has not been identified, intentionally drove into the path of the stolen vehicle to stop a dangerous chase through the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
KOLD-TV
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110. A Tucson police officer stopped a carjacking suspect to end a dangerous chase in the city on Tuesday, Sept. 20. BRT CRIT returns to Kino Sports...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
KOLD-TV
At least one person in critical condition following motorcycle crash on Kinney Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the motorcycle went off the road near Eastern McCain Loop. The PCSD said one of those injured is in “extremely critical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
2 people on board crash-landed helicopter in desert area on Salt River-Pima Indian Community
SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple agencies are responding to an apparent helicopter crash in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community in the East Valley early Monday morning. The crash was first reported north of the Loop 202 Red Mountain freeway along Power Road in east...
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
KOLD-TV
StretchLab opens in Marana
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new fitness studio celebrated its grand opening in Marana on Friday morning, Sept. 23. StretchLab, which offers one-on-one stretch sessions, opened its doors at 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Ed Honea. According to a news release,...
KOLD-TV
Pumpkin attraction sincerely promises to entertain without a scare
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of fall comes the Halloween season. Yes, it’s that time of year where places like Slaughterhouse are thinking of new ways to scare their guests. Slaughterhouse owner Bobby Sutton said that’s what they do best. “We scare people. We’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Breezy start to the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of southern Arizona remained dry Sunday, with dew points running around 15° lower than Saturday afternoon. Because of this dry air and plentiful sunshine, Tucson reached a high of 100° - not record-breaking, but still 7° above normal. The start of the workweek will be hot and breezy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Easterly flow will bring us an increase in moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Highest coverage – though still isolated – looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Sunday but slight rain chances ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect isolated storms today and Monday, mainly south and east of Tucson. There should be an uptick in storm coverage Tuesday into Friday this week. Afternoon temperatures will run several degrees above normal through Wednesday then settle back to normal values for the end of the week.
KOLD-TV
Bears run away from Wildcats in second half of Pac-12 opener
BERKELEY, Calif. (KOLD News 13) - Cal roared back in the second half as the Bears beat the University of Arizona Wildcats 49-31 in their Pac-12 opener Saturday. The Bears did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 354 yards and four touchdowns. Most of those yards came on huge plays by Jayden Ott.
Comments / 0