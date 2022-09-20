ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Some lose, some win: How Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano small-business sentiment stacks up to national optimism

Top-level findings from two high-profile national studies released this month show small businesses have recovered from the pandemic in a big way. In one survey, American Express found small businesses nearly doubled revenue between July 2021 and July 2022, although profits remained flat because of economic challenges that include inflationary pressures and difficulties with recruitment and retention.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County Wine Auction brings in more than $1.8 million

The Sonoma County Wine Auction raised more than $1.8 million at its live auction Saturday. The take surpassed last year’s bidding, which brought in $1.7-plus million. Put on by the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the fundraiser benefits local nonprofits. They range from community health and childhood education to the emergency relief efforts of the pandemic, fires and floods.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Gary’s Wine store hires Napa Valley wine director

Bryan McCall will be the wine director at the St. Helena location of Gary’s Wine. The retail operation began in 1987, and it currently has four stores in northern New Jersey for the New York metropolitan area plus one Napa Valley location. "We're committed to delivering high quality customer...
SAINT HELENA, CA
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

‘We really need to look upstream to reduce the waste,’ says Sonoma County’s zero-waste champion

Leslie Lukacs is the executive director of Zero Waste Sonoma (formally known as the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency), which oversees household hazardous waste, recycling, organics and zero waste programs for the county. As a joint powers authority (JPA), her agency helps the various jurisdictions comply with recycling legislation being...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
seniorresource.com

Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco

As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot

San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dornob.com

Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests

California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Community Policy