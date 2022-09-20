Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Some lose, some win: How Napa, Sonoma, Marin, Solano small-business sentiment stacks up to national optimism
Top-level findings from two high-profile national studies released this month show small businesses have recovered from the pandemic in a big way. In one survey, American Express found small businesses nearly doubled revenue between July 2021 and July 2022, although profits remained flat because of economic challenges that include inflationary pressures and difficulties with recruitment and retention.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County Wine Auction brings in more than $1.8 million
The Sonoma County Wine Auction raised more than $1.8 million at its live auction Saturday. The take surpassed last year’s bidding, which brought in $1.7-plus million. Put on by the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, the fundraiser benefits local nonprofits. They range from community health and childhood education to the emergency relief efforts of the pandemic, fires and floods.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Gary’s Wine store hires Napa Valley wine director
Bryan McCall will be the wine director at the St. Helena location of Gary’s Wine. The retail operation began in 1987, and it currently has four stores in northern New Jersey for the New York metropolitan area plus one Napa Valley location. "We're committed to delivering high quality customer...
latitude38.com
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘Today’ show coming to Sonoma County in new tourism partnership with NBC
Sonoma County Tourism on Wednesday recapped its last fiscal year and presented goals for its new one, which began July 1. Hinting of upcoming national exposure on a network morning show before an audience at its annual meeting, held at Sonoma State University, the tourism agency set out targets which include:
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County vintner Bill Foley honored with lifetime achievement award from Wine Enthusiast
Vintner Bill Foley, founder and owner of Santa Rosa-based Foley Family Wines, has won the Wine Enthusiast 2022 Wine Star Award for Lifetime Achievement. As if playing a game of Monopoly — and winning — Foley has purchased many wineries over the last quarter century, making him one of the most influential vintners in California.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘We really need to look upstream to reduce the waste,’ says Sonoma County’s zero-waste champion
Leslie Lukacs is the executive director of Zero Waste Sonoma (formally known as the Sonoma County Waste Management Agency), which oversees household hazardous waste, recycling, organics and zero waste programs for the county. As a joint powers authority (JPA), her agency helps the various jurisdictions comply with recycling legislation being...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers rebound
When Reno-based Aha! Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing — the carrier had been servicing the facility for roughly six weeks — it was something else.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Survey: US wine industry will generate over $276 billion in economic impact this year
The American wine industry will generate more than $276 billion in domestic economic activity this year, with almost a third of the output coming from California, according to a study released Wednesday. The report was sponsored by the WineAmerica trade group from a study conducted by John Dunham & Associates,...
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
seniorresource.com
Best Retirement Cities Near San Francisco
As one of the most populous cities in the state of California, San Francisco is perhaps best known for its diversity, outrageous food trends, and booming nightlife. The Bay Area draws its fair share of tourists, and around 900,000 call it home. But, if you’re a senior or retiree looking to downsize and get out of the big city, consider these suburbs that are close by.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
sfstandard.com
Another Housing Denial: Concerns Over Apartment Size Kill 57 Units on Parking Lot
San Francisco is back at it with housing denials, this time killing 57 units planned for a 15-spot parking lot in the city’s South of Market district. A conditional use authorization for the 1010 Mission St. project was denied at the Planning Commission last week in response to concerns from local community groups, who argued that the units were too small and that too few of them, at 13, would be considered “affordable” with even fewer set aside for the lowest-income people in the city.
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
SFist
Smattering of Illegal Vending Slowly Returning to 24th and Mission — Including $5 Steaks?
The initial success of the vendor permitting system felt a little fragile, and while illegal vendors are only returning in small numbers, a few are testing the boundaries and encountering little blowback. The relatively recent transformation of the 24th and Mission Street BART station plaza into a rampant illegal vending...
Fox40
California reveals when inflation relief checks will be sent out
(NEXSTAR) – After months of anticipation, Californians will soon be receiving the Middle Class Tax Refund – also called “inflation relief” payments by legislators – in their bank account or by mail. The Franchise Tax Board tells Nexstar the payments (which can range from $200...
dornob.com
Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests
California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
NBC Los Angeles
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
