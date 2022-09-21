Read full article on original website
New York Men Illegally Applied For Full-Carry Gun Permits in Hudson Valley
Two men are accused of trying to use the Hudson Valley to obtain a full-carry gun permit. On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office reported on arresting two Brooklyn, New York men who allegedly illegally used a Hudson Valley address to obtain a full-carry pistol permit. Brooklyn Men Arrested In...
Hudson Valley, New York Child Nearly Abducted Waiting For School Bus
Police are hoping for help in a "suspicious incident" where a young child was nearly lured into a car at her bus stop. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Hudson Valley Dad Accused Of Driving Drunk With 3 Kids In Car
A local man is accused of driving drunk in the Hudson Valley around 3 a.m. with three children in the car. An Orange County, New York man is accused of driving drunk in Rockland County, New York in the overnight hours with three young children in the car. Orange County...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
New York Men Sentenced For Murder of Hudson Valley Student
Two men were sentenced following the gruesome death of a young woman in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 51-year-old Cornelius Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were sentenced following the murder of a woman in New Windsor. Newburgh Man Sentenced To Life...
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
Warning: New Scam In New York Is Targeting Students
New York officials are warning New Yorkers about a new scam. Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about scammers who are trying to take advantage of the recent student debt relief plan. Hochul Warns New Yorks About Scammers Taking Advantage of Student Loan Relief. These scammers are really trying...
Hudson Valley Restaurant Named Among the 50 Best in the Country
With the seasons changing, you might be looking to explore some new options when dining out. There's always a lot to consider when trying someplace you've never been to. However, the New York Times has released its annual Restaurant List, which rates the top 50 restaurants across the country. Obviously,...
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
Hudson Valley Principal Placed On Leave For ‘Unacceptable Comment’
A Hudson Valley high school principal was placed on leave for a post that included a homophobic term. The Kingston City School District confirmed a principal acknowledged making an unacceptable comment on his personal social media account. Kingston, New York Officials Investigate Homophobic Facebook Comment. School officials in Kingston began...
High Voltage: Sensational Lightning Strikes Over the Hudson Valley
If you felt like you were being personally hunted by Zeus himself this morning, you're not alone. A staggering amount of lightning struck the Hudson Valley overnight and into the early morning hours. Here's where most of the electricity struck. Hudson Valley, NY Lightning Storm. "That was a powerful storm...
Hudson Valley Bus Driver Killed In Crash, How You Can Help Family
A Hudson Valley father was killed when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. A GoFundMe was started to help the victim's family. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Pleasant Valley, New York. On September 7, at approximately 5:50...
New Bill Draws Consequences For NY Police Who Obscure Their Identity
A new law is currently in the assembly committee in the New York State Senate that would drastically affect how police officers can conduct themselves in public. Violation of the proposed law could lead to fines, and there's even a hotline that would accompany the law to report infractions. Here are the details.
SUNY New Paltz Student Admits to Grisly Murder of Mother
After insisting he was innocent, a SUNY New Paltz student has admitted to murdering his mother and discarding her in a trash bag. In 2019 Jared Eng was attending college in the Hudson Valley when his mother was found stuffed in a garbage bag with her throat slashed. Paula Chin was stabbed in the neck and bludgeoned several times on the head before being discovered at a home in New Jersey. Investigators say the murder occurred at her Tribeca home and the body was transported from the crime scene in an attempt to cover it up.
Popular Part of Rail Trail being Rebuilt in Ulster County
If you spend any time walking around the Hudson Valley you have most likely come across a repurposed Rail Trail. The old unused railbeds make great trails. In Ulster County, you can enjoy the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail which recently announced they are performing improvements on part of the trail.
Watch Pumpkins Get Chucked Out of Planes in Rhinebeck, NY
Look out below! The old Rhinebeck Aerodome will be hosting a fun fall event for the whole family. There's no argument here, the Hudson Valley is one of the top destinations for fall activities. Leaf peepers travel from near and far just to get a taste of the valley in the fall and take in the foliage and cool crisp air.
How Does New York State Legally Define What Stalking Is?
Is there someone that is creeping you out? Do they show up where you are? Do they send you emails? Notes? Gifts that make your skin crawl?. You might refer to them as your 'stalker,' but what does New York State define stalking as? Legally, that is. When can you know that you need to speak up and get the police involved?
Hudson Valley Involved In New York’s Lawsuit Against Donald Trump
A number of locations in the Hudson Valley are named in a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against former President Trump for allegedly inflating his net worth. New York Attorney General Sues Donald Trump for...
What Hudson Valley Towns are the Rudest? Top 5 Suggestions
What Hudson Valley town needs an attitude adjustment?. It could be said that just about every town in the Hudson Valley could be considered rude at one time or another, right? Everyone has a bad day every once in and while, but is there a town in the Hudson Valley that you think is just "flat-out rude"?
Breathtaking Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River in New York
An amazing double rainbow shined across the Hudson River. "What does this mean!!?" We have photos and videos of this stunning sight. On Monday around 4:30 p.m., scattered thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Hudson Valley. Severe Thunderstorms Passes Through Hudson Valley, New York. "Showers and thunderstorms are rolling east...
