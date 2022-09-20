ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Pete Beach, FL

995qyk.com

Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete

Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Evie M.

Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?

The beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida"Sylvia's In St. Petersburg Florida" by CityofStPete is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Ever since my twin got married almost ten years ago and she let me stay in the Harry Potter room at the amazing Bed and Breakfast she rented, I have had a weird obsession with cool Bed and Breakfasts. If it’s any kind of awesome or weird and I can sleep there safely enough, I’ll most likely be the first one to say, "let’s do it."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg. DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo. "Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’

TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL

The Sunshine State is a no-brainer one of the top domestic and foreign tourist destinations in the United States. You are reading: Things to do in holiday fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Holiday, FL. Florida, in general, has full of attractions you can’t find anywhere else.
HOLIDAY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers

In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

NHC nudges Ian’s path away from Florida’s west coast

As Florida’s residents and guests make preparations for the arrival of potentially devastating tropical weather, National Hurricane Center forecasters continue to fine tune their tracking and intensity maps to accommodate ever-changing computer models. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency order Friday afternoon for 24 counties including Pinellas...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Jack Lee Frankovitch, age 76, of New Port Richey

Jack Lee Frankovitch, age 76, of New Port Richey, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Portland, Tennessee, after a long illness. He was born on December 5, 1945, in Akron, Ohio, to the late Joe Frankovitch and Harriet Blue. A proud Vietnam Veteran, he was known as...
