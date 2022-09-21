Read full article on original website
Kan. woman accused of domestic battery jailed 3 times in a month
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged domestic incident and have a woman in custsody. On Friday, police arrested April J. Thomas, 48, Atchison, was arrested on a Community Corrections detain order, according to police Chief Mike Wilson. On August 24 and September 13, she was jailed on...
Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
Kansas man accused of theft involving $3700 in sports cards
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged theft. Just before Noon on Thursday officers responded to Walmart at 1920 U.S.73 in Atchison to investigate a theft in progress, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officers located 28-year-old Tong Yang as he was leaving the...
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
mycameronnews.com
Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head
A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
District Attorney: Kan. officers justified in man's shooting death
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to...
Kan. woman hospitalized in St. Joe after 2-vehicle crash
ATCHISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Atchison County. A 2019 Kia Soul 4-door driven by Jefferson Brooks, Jr., 44, Wichita, was eastbound on Atchison Street and entered the intersection at 9th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The Kia collided...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say
A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
Sheriff: Employee injured after incident at Kan. tire plant has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the death of a man during an incident at a Topeka area business. Just after 8a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a medical call at the Goodyear Plant in the 1900 block of NW U.S. 24 Highway, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. First responders learned...
Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
WIBW
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
WIBW
Man in critical condition after home explosion
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
Kansas City man convicted of girlfriend’s murder
Dmarius Bozeman was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Khasheme Strother in a Kansas City townhome in Feb. 2021.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured due to fatal crash in Northland
Interstate 435 heading northbound was temporarily shut down Saturday night in the Northland between Kansas Highway 5 and Missouri 45 Highway due to a fatal crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
lawrencekstimes.com
2 injured in rollover crash at K-10 and 6th Street in Lawrence
Two people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and West Sixth Street in Lawrence early Sunday, according to police. The crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the PulsePoint app. Scanner traffic indicated that the crash may have been connected to road rage.
KMZU
KC accident proves fatal for driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
St. Joseph Post
