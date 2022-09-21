ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man with a pellet gun allegedly threatened woman

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged aggravated assault. Just after 9p.m. on Thursday officers investigated an altercation that had occurred in a parking lot in the 700 block Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. A 39-year-old victim reported being threatened by a...
ATCHISON, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Atchison County, KS
City
Atchison, KS
Atchison County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
mycameronnews.com

Cameron woman receives felony charges after allegedly holding gun to her own head

A Cameron woman faces multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a gun to her own head during an altercation Thursday morning. Clinton County Prosecutor Brandi Lou McClain charged Lindsey Diane Bailie, 31 of Cameron, with felony unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance after Cameron Police Department officers apprehended Bailie at the intersection of Fourth Street and Cherry.
CAMERON, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Man injured in stabbing in Lawrence, police say

A man was stabbed in the arm Saturday evening, according to Lawrence police. Officers were called to a disturbance around 6 p.m. across the street from the library in the 700 block of Vermont Street. “Several people took off on foot when officers arrived, but officers were able to detain...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#The Kansas Dept#District Court
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

Man in critical condition after home explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 62-year-old man has been flown to KU Med in critical condition after a home explosion around 7 pm Saturday night. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s office, 911 callers reported a possible explosion at 11600 S. Indian Hills Road, near Carbondale. Osage County Sheriff...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Wanted Missouri felon survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

2 injured in rollover crash at K-10 and 6th Street in Lawrence

Two people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and West Sixth Street in Lawrence early Sunday, according to police. The crash was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the PulsePoint app. Scanner traffic indicated that the crash may have been connected to road rage.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMZU

KC accident proves fatal for driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy