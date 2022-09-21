After a two-year pandemic forced pause, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen is happy to announce that he will be hosting special one-time Saturday hours this coming October. The department’s offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills, and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana will be open to the public on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be offering marriage services at all three locations. Passport services will also be available at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana and at the department’s North County branch office in Anaheim. Please note, no passport services will be offered at the department’s South County branch office in Laguna Hills. Appointments are highly recommended due to the demand for marriage and passport services during these special hours. Walk-ins are welcomed. For more information and to complete an online application for a marriage license, ceremony, or passport in advance, please visit us at OCRecorder.com.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO