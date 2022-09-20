ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday. DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
RadarOnline

Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
Glamour

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Two Career Rules

Five years after Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has continued his reign as culture's foremost Soft Boy Hunk, a role once held by Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio, as all scholars of pop culture hotties well know. In his cover interview for British Vogue, Chalamet revealed the two pieces of advice DiCaprio once bestowed on him back in 2018—and no, it was not instructions on how to form one's own “Pussy Posse” (Timmy would never).
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
Fox News

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has released many global hits as a member of the former band, One Direction and now as a solo artist. While still going on tours and producing music, Styles has also been breaking into acting. Styles was born on February 1st, 1994, in England to mother Anne Twist and father Desmond Styles. He got his start in singing back in 2010, when he auditioned for the British "X-Factor" as a solo contestant. During the show, Simon Cowell put him in a band along with contestants Niall Horan, Louis Tominson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. This was the moment that One Direction was born.
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

