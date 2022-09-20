Read full article on original website
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Getting Ripped For Breaking Up With Camila Morrone & She Just Turned 25
Leonardo DiCaprio is getting absolutely roasted on the internet after the 47-year-old actor reportedly broke up with yet another model, she just celebrated her 25th birthday. DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone recently split after four years of dating, sources told People and other outlets. Morrone turned 25 in June and the timing of their breakup has only reignited an internet joke that Leo doesn't date anyone over that age.
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Back To Bachelor Life: Leonardo DiCaprio Breaks Up With Al Pacino's Stepdaughter Camila Morrone After 4 YEARS Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, reportedly called it quits after four years together, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has reached out to DiCaprio and Morrone's reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.The actor, 47, and model have been romantically linked since January 2018, going official with their couple status by sitting together in the front row at the 2020 Oscars.DiCaprio and Morrone became the talk of the town after attending Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday bash years ago.Prior to PEOPLE's bombshell split report, all appeared to be well when they were photographed spending the Fourth of...
Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA
Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
It's official! Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating following weeks of speculation
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly officially dating following weeks of speculation! A source confirmed the rumors to Entertainment Weekly, by telling the publication that they're "the real deal". The source said: "Gigi and Leo are the real deal. They've been hanging out a lot and are very into...
Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio’s Two Career Rules
Five years after Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has continued his reign as culture's foremost Soft Boy Hunk, a role once held by Titanic-era Leonardo DiCaprio, as all scholars of pop culture hotties well know. In his cover interview for British Vogue, Chalamet revealed the two pieces of advice DiCaprio once bestowed on him back in 2018—and no, it was not instructions on how to form one's own “Pussy Posse” (Timmy would never).
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Are Hanging Out & ‘Getting To Know Each Other’: Report
New couple alert! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “getting to know each other,” according to a source trusted by PEOPLE. However, while a second insider said “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” the first source noted they’re not officially “dating.”. Meanwhile, a third source...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos
Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
“Dancing with the Stars” kicked off season 31 on Disney+. Watch actress Selma Blair’s stunning performance and “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice flip a table.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles has released many global hits as a member of the former band, One Direction and now as a solo artist. While still going on tours and producing music, Styles has also been breaking into acting. Styles was born on February 1st, 1994, in England to mother Anne Twist and father Desmond Styles. He got his start in singing back in 2010, when he auditioned for the British "X-Factor" as a solo contestant. During the show, Simon Cowell put him in a band along with contestants Niall Horan, Louis Tominson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. This was the moment that One Direction was born.
Emma Slater Hangs Out With Sasha Farber and His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Selma Blair After Split
MEGA On good terms. Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber were spotted together for the first time since it was confirmed they called it quits. The Australia native, 38, went for a walk in Los Angeles with his season 31 partner Selma Blair on Thursday, September 15, and the pair were […]
Olivia Wilde Dances at Harry Styles' Final Madison Square Garden Concert
Olivia Wilde danced the night away at her boyfriend's concert! As Harry Styles played his final concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, fans captured video of the 38-year-old actress thoroughly enjoying the show. In the video, Wilde, wearing a boa and a white maxi dress, excitedly...
One Direction—To the Bank! All About Harry Styles’ Impressive Net Worth
Harry Styles' net worth is not the same as it was when he was just one member of the then-world's biggest boy band. He may have become famous as part of One Direction but he’s doing big things all on his own. Not only is he now a successful solo artist, he also has several movies coming out just this fall alone!
