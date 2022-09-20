Read full article on original website
Expect post-election changes to SAFE-T Act, some say
(The Center Square) – A consensus is forming that there needs to be clarifications to the SAFE-T Act set to take effect in Illinois in the new year, but whether any changes will be substantive is still up in the air. The measure has come under increased scrutiny in...
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
(The Center Square) – Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That's in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of...
Top Florida Democrat endorses DeSantis for governor
(The Center Square) – A top Democrat in Palm Beach County, Florida, has endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis for governor less than two months from Election Day. Palm Beach County Commissioner David Kerner announced in a news conference he was not only endorsing DeSantis for reelection but was also campaigning for him every day until Nov. 8.
Tim Michels: Woke politics, gender ideology frustrating Wisconsin parents
(The Center Square) – Tim Michels says Wisconsin’s State of Education speech was more of a political stump speech than a report card on the state’s schools. Michels, who is running for governor against incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, told The Center Square Friday that State Superintendent Jill Underly’s focus on Pride flags and pronouns is frustrating parents across the state who want their kids to get back to the fundamentals.
Maine public defender seek $13.3M pay raise
(The Center Square) – The agency that represents indigent suspects in Maine’s court system is seeking more than $13 million in “emergency” funding from the state to give its public defenders substantial pay raises. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services has asked lawmakers for a...
Delaware task force approves report outlining Legislative Hall improvements
(The Center Square) – A Delaware task force has signed off on a report outlining a series of potential long-range improvements that could cost upward of $121.9 million at the Legislative Hall complex in Dover. With minimal discussion, the General Assembly’s Legislative Building Committee on Thursday approved a consultant’s...
New Hampshire expands food assistance programs
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is weighing plans to expand access to food assistance by updating state law to allow more people to qualify for federal food stamps. A proposal by the state Department of Health and Human Services calls for increasing the eligibility for food stamps – officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP – from 185% of the federal poverty level to 200% to allow more low-income residents to qualify for the benefits.
Friday quick hits: Michigan House approves bill to stop deer harvesting rule
(The Center Square) – Here are a few quick hits of what happened in Lansing this week. Michigan House approves bill to change new deer harvesting rule regulations. The Michigan House voted to eliminate a new rule, effective this year, from the Natural Resources Commission that could result in a misdemeanor charge for deer hunters who fail to report information to the Department of Natural Resources within 72 hours of harvesting a deer.
Attorney general candidate vows to tackle corruption after latest statehouse indictment
(The Center Square) – With a week before early voting begins in Illinois, how to handle corruption plaguing the Illinois statehouse is an issue for attorney general candidates. This week, state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago, became the 11th current or former state lawmaker to face federal charges in...
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
Half of a million in federal money headed to WV higher education
(The Center Square) – More than a half of a million dollars in federal money is headed to West Virginia to support its higher education institutions, per a decision from the U.S. Department of Education. Nearly $396,000 will head to West Virginia University to support the Child Care Access...
Pennsylvania's low beer taxes stand out
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania isn’t known as a business-friendly or low-tax state, but it does have one area it stands out: beer taxes. Nationally, the commonwealth has the 4th-lowest tax on beer, averaging 8 cents per gallon and trailing only Missouri, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation.
Youngkin: High accreditation in schools does not reflect learning losses
(The Center Square) – Although almost nine in 10 public schools in Virginia earned full accreditation with the state Board of Education, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is warning that those numbers fail to address learning losses and growing achievement gaps for students. About 89% of schools earned full accreditation, according...
Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
South Carolina workforce down by 5,000 workers as unemployment rate drops to 3.1%
(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce. There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide. "While the numbers...
Over $30 million in grants awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training
(The Center Square) – More than $30 million in additional grants have been awarded to support workforce development and entrepreneurship education and training in Florida. Nearly $30 million has been allocated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries.
Opening more info through records at Penn State, Temple, Pitt
(The Center Square) – A major open records bill has passed the Pennsylvania Senate and awaits action in the House that would significantly expand what financial information state-related universities are required to share with the public. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Chambersburg, would create an online...
North Carolina commission approves more than $1B in school bonds, but denies some project requests
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's Local Government Commission approved more than $1 billion in school bonds this week, though officials tabled or denied funding for other projects. The LGC, chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his department, is required to approve most debt issued by...
Louisiana's unemployment rate hits record low, but labor force participation still lags
(The Center Square) — Louisiana's unemployment rate hit a record low for the third consecutive month in August with a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.5%, though the figure is complicated by a high resignation rate and lagging labor force participation. Louisiana's 3.5% unemployment rate decreased 0.2% from July, marking...
Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County
(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
