Read full article on original website
Related
Washington ranked ninth-worst state in the country for road rage
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Washington state might want to be wary of their fellow drivers. That’s because Washington earned the dubious distinction of a No. 9 ranking in a nationwide study by Forbes Advisor that looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers.
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kvrr.com
Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
Georgia's $6.5B in film subsidies add up to $416K per each new industry job
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials pride themselves on the state's tax credits for the movie industry, but a leading economist says the tax credits don't benefit the state. "There's nothing politicians love more than jocks and movie stars," Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury told The Center Square....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
Judge rebukes Governor Walz and his claims they were forced to continue to pay Feeding Our Future
Another twist Friday in a massive COVID 19 fraud case involving the organization Feeding Our Future in Minnesota that has now become finger-pointing between different branches of Minnesota’s government.
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hispanic interest growing for Michigan's schools of choice
(The Center Square) – Hispanic parents nationally are increasingly investigating alternatives to traditional public schools, according to a survey released this week by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. COE reported 59% of Hispanic parents surveyed responded they were considering other education options for at least one child from each family,...
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Report: A "rough road" ahead for Hawaii's economy
(The Center Square) - Economists at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization say they are more pessimistic about the state's economic future. Inflation, an almost certain recession in 2023 and global conditions are impacting Hawaii, researchers said in a report released Friday. Covid-19 is no longer seen as a...
Nearly 9% of Utah residents will benefit from student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) - Nearly 9% of Utah residents will receive student loan forgiveness under a plan introduced by President Joe Biden. Biden announced he would forgive $10,000 in student debt to people who make less than $125,000 or couples who make less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. Borrowers who received a Pell Grant would be forgiven $20,000.
Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates
(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0