Minnesota State

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kvrr.com

Walz fights to give frontline bonus pay to Minnesotans working in other states

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Governor Tim Walz said, if elected to a second term, he will fight to allow Minnesotans working in other states to get frontline worker bonus pay. Walz’s original plan gave $1 billion to those workers and $1 billion to workers and businesses in the hospitality industry. That was modified by the Legislature. Only workers living in working in Minnesota for 120 hours between March 2020 and June 2021 are eligible for bonuses.
The Center Square

Ruling has not led school districts to consider mask mandates

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma's high court has allowed mask mandates in schools but the state's Department of Education says no districts have yet to make the change. Two parents and two doctors with children in the Oklahoma School System sued the state over a bill passed by Oklahoma lawmakers that required an emergency order from the governor before school boards could require masks. The Oklahoma State Medical Association was also a plaintiff in the suit originally filed in 2021.
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
The Center Square

Hispanic interest growing for Michigan's schools of choice

(The Center Square) – Hispanic parents nationally are increasingly investigating alternatives to traditional public schools, according to a survey released this week by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares. COE reported 59% of Hispanic parents surveyed responded they were considering other education options for at least one child from each family,...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
The Center Square

Report: A "rough road" ahead for Hawaii's economy

(The Center Square) - Economists at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization say they are more pessimistic about the state's economic future. Inflation, an almost certain recession in 2023 and global conditions are impacting Hawaii, researchers said in a report released Friday. Covid-19 is no longer seen as a...
The Center Square

Kentucky looks to further lower income tax rates

(The Center Square) – Kentucky has made strides in implementing personal income tax reforms in recent years. But state lawmakers were told this week that more is needed if the state wants to compete with others in attracting new businesses and residents. The General Assembly’s Interim Joint Appropriations and...
The Center Square

Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech

(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

