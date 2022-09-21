Denver hits record number of 90-degree days this September
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver hit 90-degree temperatures once again Tuesday afternoon with a high of 92 degrees.
This is the 10th time Denver has hit a temperature at or over 90 degrees this month, which is also an all-time record for the month of September. It was also the 67th 90-degree day of the year.Tuesday evening last 7 o’clock sunset of 2022
In 2018 and 2017, Denver had nine days at or above 90 degrees in September.
The average last 90-degree day in Denver is Sept. 4. Last year, Denver had its last 90-degree day on Sept. 18.
The latest 90-degree day on record for the city is Oct. 1, 1892.
Over the next seven days, there are no more 90-degree days in the forecast.
