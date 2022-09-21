ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver hits record number of 90-degree days this September

By Jessica Lebel
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver hit 90-degree temperatures once again Tuesday afternoon with a high of 92 degrees.

This is the 10th time Denver has hit a temperature at or over 90 degrees this month, which is also an all-time record for the month of September. It was also the 67th 90-degree day of the year.

Tuesday evening last 7 o’clock sunset of 2022

In 2018 and 2017, Denver had nine days at or above 90 degrees in September.

The average last 90-degree day in Denver is Sept. 4. Last year, Denver had its last 90-degree day on Sept. 18.

The latest 90-degree day on record for the city is Oct. 1, 1892.

Over the next seven days, there are no more 90-degree days in the forecast.

OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for coffee lovers' nationwide

According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene. On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
DENVER, CO
9News

Pentatonix bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

DENVER — A cappella fans, rejoice!. Three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix have announced a Ball Arena concert on Sunday, Nov. 20. The "Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour" will visit 22 cities, kicking off Nov. 17 in Oakland. Girl Named Tom, Season 21 winners of "The Voice,"...
DENVER, CO
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

