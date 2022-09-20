ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
E! News

Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo

Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
Adam Levine
Justin Hartley
Behati Prinsloo
Chrishell Stause
People

Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources

"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
Indy100

A timeline of the Adam Levine 'cheating' claims

An Instagram model's cheating allegations against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has sent the internet into a spiral. Sumner Stroh, 23, sparked debate online after posting a TikTok video sharing allegations that she and Levine "had an affair" while the singer was married to model Behati Prinsloo. The video went viral with more than 16 million views within 24 hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince then, another person came forward with similar allegations.Here's the timeline so far:19 September 2022Stroh claims she had an affair with LevineStroh posted a video alleging she "had an affair" with Levine...
E! News

Adam Levine Admitted to Past Cheating in Resurfaced 2009 Interview

Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. While Adam Levine may want to look towards the future, some fans can't help but look at the past. Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the singer.
HelloGiggles

Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal Leads to Baby Name Drama

Most people can recognize Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s voice from any number of the band’s biggest hits, but right now, the voice of Sumner Stroh is ringing in our ears. The 23-year old social media influencer with over 386,500 followers on TikTok has recently made several allegations in a new video, exposing to the world what looks to be a torrid affair with the celebrity coach from The Voice.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
