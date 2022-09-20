Read full article on original website
Related
HelloGiggles
More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal
Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
TMZ.com
Adam Levine and Wife Behati Prinsloo Look Unbothered by Cheating Scandal
Looks like Adam Levine and his wife are on the same page when it comes to weathering the storm of cheating allegations -- they're already laughing together, even as more women come forward. Behati Prinsloo had a big smile on her face as she and Adam were out and about...
Sumner Stroh Shares Cryptic Message After Adam Levine Denies Cheating on Behati Prinsloo
Watch: Sumner Stroh & More REACT to Adam Levine's Cheating Denial. Sumner Stroh is raising eyebrows with her latest post. After Adam Levine—who's currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo—came forward on Sept. 20 denying that he had an affair with the 23-year-old influencer, Sumner shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories, writing, "Someone get this man a dictionary."
Who Is Sumner Stroh? Learn About the Model Who Claimed to Have an Affair With Adam Levine
In a bombshell confession, Sumner Stroh claimed that she and Adam Levine – whose wife Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third baby – allegedly had an affair. Read on to find out details about Stroh, including her age, job, her alleged tryst with the Maroon 5 frontman, what he allegedly asked her permission to do and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Sumner Stroh Calls Out Adam Levine After He Denies Her Affair Allegations: ‘Get This Man a Dictionary’
Clapping back. Sumner Stroh called out Adam Levine after he denied her claims that they had an affair during his marriage to Behati Prinsloo. “Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 20. One day earlier, Sumner posted DMs that...
Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’
The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
Alleged Ex-Mistress Of Former Voice Coach Adam Levine Claims He Asked If He Could Give New Baby Same Name As Her
A woman has spoken out, alleging she had an affair with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, and that he asked to use her name for new baby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’
Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA・
The Hollywood Gossip
Adam Levine Denies Cheating Accusations; Gets Accused of Even MORE Cheating
For Adam Levine at the moment, we’d have to imagine it’s getting a little harder to breathe. The Maroon 5 frontman suddenly finds himself at the center of a multi-pronged cheating scandal, mere days after he and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, announced they were expecting their third child.
A timeline of the Adam Levine 'cheating' claims
An Instagram model's cheating allegations against Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine has sent the internet into a spiral. Sumner Stroh, 23, sparked debate online after posting a TikTok video sharing allegations that she and Levine "had an affair" while the singer was married to model Behati Prinsloo. The video went viral with more than 16 million views within 24 hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSince then, another person came forward with similar allegations.Here's the timeline so far:19 September 2022Stroh claims she had an affair with LevineStroh posted a video alleging she "had an affair" with Levine...
Adam Levine denies affair after cheating rumors, but admits he 'crossed the line'
Adam Levine is shutting down rumors he had an affair. Model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok claiming she had an affair with the Maroon Five front man, and now Adam is issuing an apology. The 43-year-old shared on his Instagram story, "A lot is being said about me right now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Adam Levine Admitted to Past Cheating in Resurfaced 2009 Interview
Watch: Adam Levine DENIES Cheating on Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo. While Adam Levine may want to look towards the future, some fans can't help but look at the past. Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on wife Behati Prinsloo after Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward claiming she had an affair with the singer.
How Long Have Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Been Married?
Fans are wondering how long Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have been married after an Instagram model claimed she had an affair with the Maroon 5 singer.
International Business Times
Adam Levine's Flirty Texting Scandal: Singer's Former Yoga Teacher Says She Wants To 'Heal'
Adam Levine's former yoga instructor wants to put the past behind and move on. She said she had to go through tough times after she confronted the singer about a flirty text message he had sent her. "I've been holding it in for a long time, so for me ......
YOGA・
Twitter is having an absolute field day with Adam Levine's alleged racy DMs
This past week, several women have come forward to say that the Maroon 5 singer sent them flirtatious DMs, and the internet had thoughts.
HelloGiggles
Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal Leads to Baby Name Drama
Most people can recognize Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine’s voice from any number of the band’s biggest hits, but right now, the voice of Sumner Stroh is ringing in our ears. The 23-year old social media influencer with over 386,500 followers on TikTok has recently made several allegations in a new video, exposing to the world what looks to be a torrid affair with the celebrity coach from The Voice.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs
The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man. Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman...
He’s Got The ~Moves Like Jagger~! Inside Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine’s Full Dating History
Settling down? Adam Levine has long been one of the hottest celebs in the music industry, and before he tied the knot with Behati Prinsloo in July 2014, the Maroon 5 singer had his fair share of flings, relationships – some short-lived – and rumored hookups. “There’s two...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0