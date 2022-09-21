ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Packers' Wide Receiver Release News

The Green Bay Packers made a notable move Tuesday, releasing wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad. Fulgham, a former sixth-round pick out of Old Dominion, signed with the Packers in mid-August. Unfortunately for Fulgham, he has not been able to find a long-term home in the NFL. Over...
Chicago Bears: Keys To Beating Houston Texans In Week 3

The Chicago Bears look to regroup after Week 2’s disaster. They try to do that when they host Lovie Smith and the winless Houston Texans. Ok, so we can all agree that the Chicago Bears game last week against the Green Bay Packers was a debacle. We saw the defense miss tackles like it did last season. Also, the offense could not move the ball. They again had a game in which the quarterback completed single-digit completions and throw for less than 100 yards.
Texans C Justin Britt moved to non-football illness list

The Houston Texans placed starting center Justin Britt on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday. Britt missed Houston's Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Coach Lovie Smith had told reporters Britt was away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 31-year-old is in his eighth season and his second...
MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration

After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox

The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
Packers missing top four WRs at practice

The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
Bears QB Justin Fields on postgame remark controversy: 'I respect every fan that we have'

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields received quite a bit of criticism via social media outlets after he remarked following the recent 27-10 "Sunday Night Football" loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers that such a defeat "hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans" because fans "aren't putting in any work" to earn victories on fields of battle.
Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball. The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. The Bulls say that Ball will...
