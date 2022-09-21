Read full article on original website
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Holmes: White Sox have to 'strip this down to the studs in their evaluation of who they are'
Score midday host Laurence Holmes has reached a new boiling point regarding the White Sox, whose faint hopes of reaching the playoffs were essentially extinguished with a 10-7 loss to Guardians in 11 innings Tuesday.
The Chicago Bulls Made A New Addition To Their Uniforms
The Chicago Bulls will have a different jersey sponsor next season.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration
After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
Yardbarker
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox
The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
Wichita Eagle
Elite high school basketball guard Elmarko Jackson to make recruiting visit to KU
Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior men’s basketball combo guard from South Kent (Connecticut) School, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas this weekend. Jackson,who is ranked No. 28 in the recruiting class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No. 63 by Rivals.com, on...
Yardbarker
Packers missing top four WRs at practice
The Green Bay Packers practiced Thursday without their top four wide receivers. Starters Allen Lazard (ankle), Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and Randall Cobb (illness), and Christian Watson (hamstring) all did not practice (DNP) ahead of their Week 3 game against Tampa Bay. All but Cobb practiced Wednesday but were listed as...
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields on postgame remark controversy: 'I respect every fan that we have'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields received quite a bit of criticism via social media outlets after he remarked following the recent 27-10 "Sunday Night Football" loss to the division-rival Green Bay Packers that such a defeat "hurts more in the locker room than for Bears fans" because fans "aren't putting in any work" to earn victories on fields of battle.
3 Free Agents the Cubs Could Pursue This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to spend money in free agency this winter. Which superstars could they pursue?
Chicago Bulls Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
The story of the modern big man has been an interesting one in the NBA. For a long time, their job description was fairly consistent. An overwhelming majority of big men were expected to stay in the paint – on both ends of the floor. If you could score in the post, and defend the rim, you had a job as an NBA center.
Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball
The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball. The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. The Bulls say that Ball will...
