Cell Phones

SFGate

Are Airbnbs More Cost-Effective Than Hotels?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Remember the days when one of the best money-saving travel tips was booking an Airbnb versus a hotel? Not only were nightly rates almost always far cheaper, but the Airbnbs and hosts themselves often shaped up to be the most memorable aspects of a trip.
ValueWalk

Online Travel Agencies Booking And Expedia Look Cheap Right Now

When the COVID-19 pandemic grounded planes and shuttered hotels around the world, the travel industry was instantly in dire straits. However, the sector has come roaring back between pent-up demand for travel and the resumption of everyday activities, creating ample opportunities for online travel agencies. Despite the earnings strength of...
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
BoardingArea

Hyatt bastelt an Ryokan Marke

Und Hyatt hat noch eine Marke. Jetzt japanische Ryokans …. Nachdem Hyatt bei den großen Übernahmen nicht punkten konnte, kauft man gerade wie am Flohmarkt die Restposten ein. Wir sehen eine halbherzige Partnerschaft mit Small Luxury Hotels. Mit Alila wollte man Park Hyatt aufpeppen. Irgendwelche Jugendmarken sind auch am Start. Neuerdings gibt es auch riesige All-inclusive Burgen unter der Dachmarke Hyatt.
Fast Company

“Bleisure” is the future of travel. Just don’t call it that

Travel has returned after COVID-19 suddenly halted jetsetting—but trip trends don’t resemble those prior to the pandemic. Reports consistently show that domestic leisure travel has bounced back, while business travel hasn’t picked up. According to Tony Capuano, CEO of Marriott, who joined Senior Editor Amy Farley at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, when guests are traveling for businesses, they’re also tacking on leisure days to those same trips, effectively blending business and pleasure.
BoardingArea

Wow! The Dollar is Doing VERY Well Against the Euro!

The US Dollar is on a tear against the Euro and this is looking very well for any US visitors to Europe with a stronger dollar than ever there!. This has been a wild few months for the dollar and euro. The dollar gained parity against the euro a few months ago but then over the last month, the euro came back and outgained the dollar by a bit. And it has been a solid see-saw since then. Until today!
BoardingArea

Win A Flighty Pro Lifetime Membership!

As a road warrior I’m constantly looking for new tools to help me keep track of my travel. Delays and cancellations are probably as bad right now as I’ve ever seen them. But, travel problems are always lurking, keeping me from getting where I need to go. Over the years I’ve collected a number of tools that help me figure out when things are likely to go sideways. Many of them are arcane websites with crappy technology or involve flipping through multiple screens just to get one bit of data.
Business Insider

Marriott Bonvoy Bevy card review: Amex's new Marriott card has a 125,000-point welcome bonus and comes with complimentary Gold Elite status, but at a price

Review: Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from America Express the best credit card for you?. Is the Marriott Bonvoy Bevy credit card from American Express the best credit card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions...
The Independent

Where in the world can you travel for free on public transport?

“Mobility is one of the most important challenges of humanity in the 21st century” – so Luxembourg’s deputy prime minister, François Bausch, told me on the day the Grand Duchy abolished fares for public transport in February 2020.“The system that we developed in the last century cannot function any more. Everywhere we have congestion problems, the quality of life in urban areas is going down.“If we organise the big urban areas, this will help with climate change,” the Green Party politician said.Luxembourg is at the forefront of the free transport revolution, but other locations are picking up the pace. This is...
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

