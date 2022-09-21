ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr. Gains Over 120k Instagram Followers Since His Win On Dana White’s Contender Series

UFC president Dana White has been saying it for several years now, Dana White’s Contender Series [DWCS] produces future stars. This week another potential star was born. On the ninth episode of DWCS this past Tuesday, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Mando Gutierrez via unanimous decision to earn a UFC contract, making him the youngest UFC fighter in the organization’s history as well as the youngest fighter to compete on the show.
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Has Advice For Nate Diaz After Leaving UFC

Cris Cyborg has some advice for Nate Diaz now that he’s free of the UFC and their contractual obligations. Diaz fought the last fight of his UFC deal earlier this month when he headlined UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson. Initially, Diaz was to fight Khamzat Chimaev before Chimaev’s weight...
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt No Longer Competing At UFC Vegas 61 Due To Injury

Cody Garbrandt has been pulled from UFC Vegas 61. The former bantamweight champion was set to return to his old division against Rani Yahya on the card taking place October 1. However, Yahya pulled out last week after suffering a neck injury. The plan from the UFC was to keep...
MMA Fighting

Anderson Silva doesn’t rule out return to MMA for final fight, eyes Japan show

Anderson Silva doubts that you’ve seen the last of him in MMA competition. Since parting ways with the UFC in November 2020, Silva has dedicated himself to a boxing career, with recent wins over combat sports veterans Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. He next fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.
MMA Fighting

Bellator 285 weigh-in video

MMA Fighting has Bellator 285 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at 3Arena Dublin in Dublin, Ireland. In the main event, Benson Henderson and Peter Queally in a clash of lightweight standouts. Both can weigh no more than 156 pounds for the non-title headliner. The Bellator 285 ceremonial weigh-ins streamed...
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicting Charles Oliveira Will Be Replaced At UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov shockingly predicted that Charles Oliveira will not show up at UFC 280. Michael Bisping explained why he thinks “The Eagle” shouldn’t talk too much. Things have been heating up ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 280 title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight king and Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a dig at Oliveira regarding missing weight. Michael Bisping did not let it slide and commented on the subject on his podcast.
ESPN

Raul Rosas Jr., 17, becomes the youngest fighter to sign with UFC and 'nobody is gonna stop me'

The UFC is bringing in a fighter who is just shy of his 18th birthday. Raul Rosas Jr. became the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC on Tuesday night, following a unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez on Dana White's Contender Series. White, impressed by Rosas' performance, offered the teen a contract before the end of the show, which he accepted. Rosas is the youngest fighter to compete on the series.
