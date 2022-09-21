ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

850wftl.com

Body found floating on canal

PALM CITY, FL– — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered in found floating in a canal. The discovery was made on Thursday off of Sunshine Farms Way. According to the Sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, authorities are working to retrieve the body...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopened after crash causes slowdowns on I-95

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Boca Raton blocked two lanes of I-95 South early Thursday morning. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred at exit 45 (SR-808/Glades Road) around 5:03 a.m. Two left lanes were blocked but have since reopened.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Downed power lines cause outage in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Power lines were down, which caused a power outage for customers in the area. Police and fire rescue arrived to the intersection of Pine Island and 44th Street where the power lines were down, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where crews from Florida Power and...
SUNRISE, FL
wflx.com

Crash involving tractor-trailer snarls traffic in West Palm Beach

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays in West Palm Beach Tuesday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Police said a tractor-trailer hauling manure overturned in on the eastbound lanes of 45th Street at Jog Road. A 37-year-old driver in the truck suffered minor injuries...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman, 96, Dies In Crash With 99-Year-Old-Man

Intersection Of Jog Road And Normandy Lane. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 96-year-old woman died Tuesday in a crash at Jog Road and Normandy Lane in Delray Beach. She was in a car driven by a 99-year-old man. According to the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man points gun a tow truck driver and demands him to release his car: Police

A man from Stuart was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police say he pointed a gun at a tow truck driver. The Stuart Police Department said Henry Wilson, 60, got into an altercation with a tow truck driver after seeing his green Mitsubishi being towed. The car was being towed for an expired tag and parking on private property.
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash

Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November. Miguel Oduardo made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested by police on Wednsday. Police said Oduardo was nearly three times over the...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man's death in Okeechobee under investigation as a homicide

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man's death in a canal in Okeechobee is now under investigation as a homicide. A boater first discovered the body of Alex Garland on Aug. 7. Investigators said his family reported him missing on Aug. 6, after he didn't come home the night before.
OKEECHOBEE, FL

