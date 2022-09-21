Read full article on original website
NFL warns Bucs’ Bruce Arians about sideline outburts
TAMPA — Former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has received a “strongly written letter” from the NFL warning him about his sideline behavior. Arians, who serves as the Bucs’ senior assistant to general manager Jason Licht, argued with officials from the sideline during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the Saints.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans' suspension upheld by NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be suspended for Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Evans' appeal of his one-game suspension was denied on Wednesday, and he has now been officially ruled out of Week 3's clash with the Packers. Evans will return for Week 4's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Evans unavailable and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) both dealing with injuries, Tampa Bay's three-wide sets on Sunday might consist of Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller.
