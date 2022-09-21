ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Southbound SR-2 has re-opened following an injury crash in Chattaroy

CHATTAROY, Wash. - The southbound lane near SR-2 near near Denison Chattaroy Road has re-opened following an injury crash. Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 10:10 p.m. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported.
CHATTAROY, WA
KHQ Right Now

911 Outage affecting multiple counties

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. They...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Brush fire knocked down near Clayton

Crews knocked down a 10-acre brush fire near Clayton, WA on Wednesday. The wind forced the closure of roads and deployment of dozens of fire crews. This fire was stopped and nothing was damaged. The cause is under investigation.
CLAYTON, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes

FOUR LAKES, Wash. - Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is a...
FOUR LAKES, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fire crews respond to wildfire in Clayton

CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD). According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
CLAYTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Summer Just Couldn't Stay Away, Warmer Weekend Ahead

It was an interesting first day of Fall across the Inland Northwest on Thursday, that started with some rain and ended with gusty winds, blowing dust and some smoke filtering back into the Spokane area. I expect it to be much quieter on Friday, ahead of an even nicer weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

State highlights concerns with Camp Hope removal plan

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday night's meeting between the city of Spokane and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Commerce, several agencies have released statements regarding the future of Camp Hope. WSP, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce said the...
SPOKANE, WA

