Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Equipment breakdown causing delays near Loon Lake
US 395 is down to one lane in Stevens County after an equipment breakdown overnight. Drivers on 2the highway from mileposts 193 to 196 should expect significant delays.
KHQ Right Now
Construction crews working on crack sealing on US-2 west of Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). WSDOT said drivers should expect alternating lane closures with flagging in both directions between Brooks and Espanola Roads until about 3:30 p.m.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
KHQ Right Now
Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County
LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Southbound SR-2 has re-opened following an injury crash in Chattaroy
CHATTAROY, Wash. - The southbound lane near SR-2 near near Denison Chattaroy Road has re-opened following an injury crash. Last Updated: Sept. 22 at 10:10 p.m. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported.
KHQ Right Now
911 Outage affecting multiple counties
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. They...
Driver arrested for vehicular assault in collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A driver has been arrested for vehicular assault in a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 2 at Denison Chattaroy Road, according to Washington State Patrol. According to WSP, the crash blocked one southbound lane and serious injuries have been reported. That lane has since...
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire knocked down near Clayton
Crews knocked down a 10-acre brush fire near Clayton, WA on Wednesday. The wind forced the closure of roads and deployment of dozens of fire crews. This fire was stopped and nothing was damaged. The cause is under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes
FOUR LAKES, Wash. - Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is a...
KHQ Right Now
Fire crews respond to wildfire in Clayton
CLAYTON, Wash. - Fire crews from are responding to a wildfire in the area of Spotted and Bridges roads Clayton according to Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD). According to SCFD the fire has burned about 5 acres, and about 50 personnel with crews from SCFD and the Department of Natural Resources are working the fire.
Firefighters rescue unconscious dog from N. Spokane house fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Firefighters saved a dog from a North Spokane house fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews found dark smoke billowing from the front door of a duplex near N. Altamont St and E. Francis Ave. They quickly attacked the fire and found no one was home. Search crews did...
Truck hits power pole at 40th and Grand
SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck hit a power pole at the intersection of 40th and Grand on Spokane’s South Hill. A handful of Avista customers temporarily lost power, but service has been restored in the area. It is not clear if anyone was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teenager pulled from car after falling asleep and crashing into a bus
COLFAX, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy was pulled from his car after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a bus. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation indicates the teenager was driving west on Endicott Road when he fell asleep and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic. The bus driver, who was just starting her...
Spokane County experiencing intermittent 911 outages
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is experiencing intermittent 911 outages. Anyone in the middle of an emergency who is unable to reach 911 should hang up and call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Multiple counties are experiencing issues and authorities are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
KXLY
Wet weather arrives tonight, soggy start to Thursday- Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– The first big-time rain of the season is on the way, but not everyone in the Inland Northwest will get a good soaking. Thunderstorms have already moved into parts of North Idaho and we will see scattered showers and isolated storms increase in coverage as we head later into the night. Our first raindrops around Spokane and Couer d’Alene from this storm will likely come late Wednesday evening. Sprinkles are likely in the early evening around the Palouse and L-C Valley regions.
KHQ Right Now
Summer Just Couldn't Stay Away, Warmer Weekend Ahead
It was an interesting first day of Fall across the Inland Northwest on Thursday, that started with some rain and ended with gusty winds, blowing dust and some smoke filtering back into the Spokane area. I expect it to be much quieter on Friday, ahead of an even nicer weekend.
KREM
City of Spokane calls for cooling tent on I-90 homeless encampment to be removed
The cooling tent was meant to go down a few weeks ago, but it still remains up. Now, the city is asking Jewel's Helping Hands to take it down, once more.
One dead in motorcycle crash on Euclid and Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently responding to a fatal motorcycle crash on E Euclid Ave and North Nelson Street. SPD say the driver of the motorcycle died in the accident. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection is currently blocked off and drivers should...
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
KHQ Right Now
State highlights concerns with Camp Hope removal plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following Wednesday night's meeting between the city of Spokane and the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the state Department of Commerce, several agencies have released statements regarding the future of Camp Hope. WSP, WSDOT and the Department of Commerce said the...
Comments / 0