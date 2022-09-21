Read full article on original website
Dennis Barkley
2d ago
what would these so easily offended people have done during the Johnny Carson shows? He made fun of Everyone. Why can't people laugh without being offended all of the time
whompaone 1
2d ago
very funny. Tim Allen is known the world over and these critics never did anything but criticize. the most useless thing you can do besides being a Democrat.
Stephen edaward
2d ago
how many jokes were at trumps expense when he was president .if you didh it out you can take it .they are jokes 🤣
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Roseanne Barr Attempts Career Revival With ‘A Roseanne Comedy Special’
Rosanne Barr seems to be hoping three years is enough time for audiences to forget her past controversies. The comedian is attempting a career revival with a stand-up special aptly titled, A Roseanne Comedy Special, set for release via the Fox News streaming service Fox Nation in early 2023. It will mark her first stand-up special in 16 years. “Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with the American audience like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, in a statement. “Her ability to channel the challenges of everyday people and find the humor in it all...
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg gives ‘fond farewell’ live on air to beloved colleague
THE View host Whoopi Goldberg has given a sweet goodbye live on air to one of her beloved colleagues. The daytime talk show has only just returned with a new season after a month-long hiatus. At the end of Thursday’s show, Whoopi shared that she had an announcement to make...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher
There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.
Rock Star Blasts MAGA, Calls Trump 'Greatest Swindler in History'
The singer of a popular punk rock band criticized the former president and his supporters during a recent show.
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
GMA’s Robin Roberts shocks fans by revealing she’s taking a break from show amid major cast shakeup
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shocked fans after she announced she is taking a break from the show. The news comes after a number of permanent co-hosts have been out this season. Robin starts out every morning by posting a video on her Instagram. It is usually a...
Jen Psaki to bring ‘passion’ for ‘debunking’ to new MSNBC show, calls backlash to Biden speech ‘bizarre’
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki gave a preview of what to expect from her upcoming MSNBC show Wednesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. "First of all, my business is not rage," Psaki said, according to The Wrap. "What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it to my next job."
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers
Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Jamie Foxx Goes Full Trump With Impression That Sounds Too Real To Be True
A mere mention of the former president caused Foxx to mimic him during a Rap Radar podcast this week.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
