Yonkers, NY

Bridget Mulroy

Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper

Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC

Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

NYPD Remove Drill Rappers From Rolling Loud New York

The NYPD struck down on the city's drill scene ahead of Rolling Loud weekend. According to The New York Times, three rappers from New York's drill scene, including Ron Suno, 22Gz, and Sha Ek were removed from the line-up at the request of the New York Police Department, a day before Rolling Loud New York kicked off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Man attacked with chair in shocking NYC robbery

NEW YORK - A frightening attack at a Midtown Manhattan pizza shop was caught on camera. A 66-year-old man was seated at a table outside the restaurant on West 58th St. around 10:30 p.m. last Friday. Another man was walking down the sidewalk. When he reached the table, he picked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
50 Cent
CBS New York

DOB: Boom truck operator contributed to Bronx collapse

NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings says a series of decisions made by a boom truck operator contributed to a construction equipment collapse in the Bronx on Tuesday.The boom truck came crashing down on a car while the driver was sitting at a red light on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse.READ MORE: 2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the BronxInvestigators found the operator went against manufacturer safety instructions by extending the boom at a high angle to lift about 1,600 pounds of metal bars.The agency says it will issue additional violations to the operator and the general contractor.The driver was not seriously hurt.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard […]
BRONX, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle

General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Gun Violence in Hudson Valley 'Stretched to Daylight Hours'

Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
theforumnewsgroup.com

Members of Violent 'Bully Gang' Charged in Superseding Indictment

A superseding indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charging 26 defendants, including nine members and associates of the violent NYC-based street gang known as the “Bully Gang” with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses. The superseding indictment includes new charges against the following members and associates of the Bully Gang for three murders and one attempted murder in Brooklyn and Queens committed in2018 and 2020:
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect

The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
BROOKLYN, NY

