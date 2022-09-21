Read full article on original website
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
Rockland County chefs to appear on different cooking shows
Tara Ciannella, a private chef, and caterer at Tara’s Italian Cucina, will star on the newest season of Hell’s Kitchen. Chris Holland, of the eatery Kantina, will be competing on Guy’s Grocery Games.
hotnewhiphop.com
NYPD Remove Drill Rappers From Rolling Loud New York
The NYPD struck down on the city's drill scene ahead of Rolling Loud weekend. According to The New York Times, three rappers from New York's drill scene, including Ron Suno, 22Gz, and Sha Ek were removed from the line-up at the request of the New York Police Department, a day before Rolling Loud New York kicked off.
NYPD: 1 in critical condition, another injured in Brooklyn shooting
One man is in critical condition and another is recovering in the hospital after both were shot in Brooklyn today, according to police.
Violent outdoor chair attack caught on camera near Columbus Circle
Police are searching for the person behind a violent and random attack near Columbus Circle.
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
fox5ny.com
Video: Man attacked with chair in shocking NYC robbery
NEW YORK - A frightening attack at a Midtown Manhattan pizza shop was caught on camera. A 66-year-old man was seated at a table outside the restaurant on West 58th St. around 10:30 p.m. last Friday. Another man was walking down the sidewalk. When he reached the table, he picked...
DOB: Boom truck operator contributed to Bronx collapse
NEW YORK -- The Department of Buildings says a series of decisions made by a boom truck operator contributed to a construction equipment collapse in the Bronx on Tuesday.The boom truck came crashing down on a car while the driver was sitting at a red light on Bedford Park Boulevard near the Grand Concourse.READ MORE: 2 hurt when boom truck collapses on car in the BronxInvestigators found the operator went against manufacturer safety instructions by extending the boom at a high angle to lift about 1,600 pounds of metal bars.The agency says it will issue additional violations to the operator and the general contractor.The driver was not seriously hurt.
Detainee who jumped from Bronx jail barge dies: officials
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A detainee who leaped from New York City’s Bronx jail barge into the East River has died, officials said Wednesday, marking the 14th death in Department of Correction custody this year. Gregory Acevedo, 48, died in a hospital late Tuesday, hours after scaling and jumping from a recreation yard fence aboard […]
NBC New York
Horror Scene Found in NYC Apartment in Search for 22-Year-Old Woman: Sources
Security officers at a Brooklyn apartment made a gruesome discovery Wednesday afternoon when they went to check on a 22-year-old woman they hadn't seen in about a month -- a bloody scene with two suitcases containing body parts, according to a senior NYPD official and law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.
Man slashes woman before punching another in random Brooklyn subway station attacks
An attacker slashed a 30-year-old woman in the face before punching a 47-year-old woman in two back-to-back Brooklyn subway station attacks Wednesday, authorities said.
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
Gun Violence in Hudson Valley ‘Stretched to Daylight Hours’
Two men have pleaded guilty to their daytime shootout in the Hudson Valley. Lavelle Stackhouse, 25, of Newburgh, was sentenced in Orange County Court to 22 years in state prison in connection with a shooting of a man in the middle of the day on William Street, in the City of Newburgh, on September 8, 2021, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.
Video shows Bronx gang hit against reputed mobster at McDonald’s: prosecutors
Prosecutors said the $200,000 payday for the hit was tucked into a cardboard box filled with bottled water.
VIDEO: Gunman chased, repeatedly shot man, 31, on Bronx street before fleeing in car
Officials are searching for a gunman who chased and repeatedly shot by a man on a Bronx street earlier this week, according to the NYPD.
theforumnewsgroup.com
Members of Violent ‘Bully Gang’ Charged in Superseding Indictment
A superseding indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn charging 26 defendants, including nine members and associates of the violent NYC-based street gang known as the “Bully Gang” with various offenses, including racketeering, murder, drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms offenses. The superseding indictment includes new charges against the following members and associates of the Bully Gang for three murders and one attempted murder in Brooklyn and Queens committed in2018 and 2020:
Man accused of killing Bronx teen basketball star to appear in court
The accused killer of 17-year-old Bronx basketball star Brandon Hendricks is scheduled to make an appearance in court today.
Woman, 22, whose decaying remains were found in two suitcases in Brooklyn apartment was heard 'arguing with her boyfriend' - as cops hunt for at-large suspect
The 22-year-old woman whose decaying remains were found split between two suitcases in a Brooklyn apartment building this morning was heard by neighbors arguing with her boyfriend in the weeks before she vanished. Police have not yet named the woman or the boyfriend, who remains at large. The body was...
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
