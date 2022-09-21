ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Adam Sandler has message for Aaron Judge on brink of historic home run milestone

By John Healy
 2 days ago

Adam Sandler has certainly enjoyed the season Aaron Judge is having.

The actor and native New Yorker shared a message for the New York Yankees slugger on Tuesday night as he began a six-game homestand where he could potentially pass Roger Maris for the American League and Yankees franchise single-season home run record.

Judge entered Tuesday with 59 home runs and has 16 games remaining to break the historic mark.

While it had been done before by Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds, it is still a rare feat to hit 60 home runs and those three sluggers played in an era and participated in using steroids to boost offensive production.

Judge has recognized Bonds’ 73 home runs as the record, but many believe this will be the “clean” record when he breaks it.

Regardless how one feels about the 61 home-run mark, Sandler’s sentiment echoes Yankees fans everywhere as they watch the end of a historic season and hope that it is not also the end of Judge in pinstripes as he is set to hit free agency at the end of the season.

And if Judge does stay in the Bronx, maybe Sandler will put him in a movie.

