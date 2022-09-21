Apparent cyber attack closes South Redford School District; students, teachers told to not use district-issued technology

REDFORD (WWJ) – Students and teachers in the South Redford School District are being to avoid using their school-issued devices after an apparent cyber attack.

The school district was closed on Tuesday due to the attack, and will again be closed on Wednesday.

A letter from the school district on Tuesday said “please do not use your district issued technology devices.”

“The administration is actively engaged with the exceptional cybersecurity teams of the District and county to resolve what is thought to be a cyber-attack on the District resources,” officials said in the letter.

The exact nature and extent of the attack have not been clarified, but a report from WDIV in Detroit says more than 3,000 students and their families’ personal information may have been exposed.

“Student and staff data security continues to be a top priority for the South Redford School District,” a statement from the district Tuesday evening said.

“Cyber Forensics teams are diligently working to restore our systems to normal operations. We continue to work to bring impacted systems back online once the security of each system is confirmed by our Cyber Forensics teams.”

