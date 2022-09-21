ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
WSLS

Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
wfirnews.com

William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school

Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WDBJ7.com

Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A “hold and secure” status has been lifted at Addison Middle School in Roanoke after a report of a potential threat Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools says the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Normal instruction has resumed and police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.
WSLS

Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
WSET

Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to kitchen fire, saves dog

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire and saved a little pup on Wednesday. This incident happened in the kitchen of a home on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They...
WSLS

‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
WSLS

Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success

VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books. Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the VinPride Festemorial for Pride Fest 2022. At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.
