WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSLS
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
WSLS
Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
wfirnews.com
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school
Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WDBJ7.com
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A “hold and secure” status has been lifted at Addison Middle School in Roanoke after a report of a potential threat Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools says the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Normal instruction has resumed and police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.
WSLS
WSLS
William Fleming High School dismisses early after potential threat leads to lockdown
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. William Fleming High School students were released early on Wednesday after the school was put on lockdown due to a potential threat. This was one of two school lockdowns in Roanoke on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Roanoke City Public Schools officials said that WFHS administrators...
WSLS
WSLS
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
WSLS
WSLS
WSET
WSLS
WDBJ7.com
cardinalnews.org
WDBJ7.com
WSLS
WSLS
