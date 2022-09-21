When Star Trek: Discovery premiered five years ago this week, it carried some heavy cargo. For one thing, the show was expected to herald the new streaming service CBS All Access (which has since become Paramount+) and drag the Tiffany network’s viewers into the digital age. At the same time, it had to outrun the legacy of Enterprise (the low-rated, critically reviled UPN series that ended in 2005) and somehow contend with the sleek, sexy, and action-oriented aesthetic of the Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams.

