TV Series

People

PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!

The biggest trends and moments that have helped us cook, eat and find inspiration this year The Multi-Hyphenate: Blake Lively She's beloved for her acting and impeccable style, but recently Lively, 35, has garnered an unexpected fan base—the sobercurious set—thanks to her Betty Buzz line of non-alcoholic mixers. When the teetotaling star—who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds—released the bubbly blends last year, she thought she'd be "an outlier" in the cocktail space. Instead, support for the drinks (which...
RECIPES
Primetimer

The Come Up Showcases Young Creatives, Jo Koy Is Live From The LA Forum

Freeform expands its nonfiction slate today with The Come Up, a new reality series about six Gen Z creatives pursuing success in New York City. Plus, Jo Koy goes Live From The Los Angeles Forum in a new Netflix special, Discovery reels in a new Deadliest Catch spinoff, Part 1 of The Bachelorette's two-part finale, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Rachel Bloom Joins HBO Max's Julia for Season 2

Rachel Bloom is heading to HBO Max. The Emmy Award-winning creator/star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will join the cast of Julia for its second season. According to Variety, Bloom is set to appear as Elaine Levitch, "a dynamo who comes to WGBH by way of CBS to work with Julia on The French Chef."
TV SERIES
Person
Anthony Bourdain
Person
Taika Waititi
Primetimer

WATCH: Kumail Nanjiani Starts a Male-Stripping Empire in Welcome to Chippendales Teaser

Chippendales is getting the drama treatment. In the first teaser for Hulu limited series Welcome to Chippendales, Kumail Nanjiani stars as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who becomes the unlikely founder of the iconic male revue show. The road to the successful stripping empire is not an easy one, however, and Banerjee is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve his dreams.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

FX to Bring Comedy Specials from Kate Berlant & Byron Bowers to Hulu

FX is making its move into the stand-up arena. The network will drop two comedy specials from Kate Berlant and Byron Bowers on Hulu. Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind sees the funnylady perform an absurdist set in an intimate space with the mirror reflection of herself. The special was filmed in 2019 but had been unable to find a streaming home until now.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Seven Takeaways from the 2022 Emmy Awards

Joe Reid isn't just Primetimer's managing editor. He's also an awards expert and one half of the popular podcast, This Had Oscar Buzz, so who better to break down this year's Emmy broadcast?. Despite the fact that recent world events would have made last year's Emmys — dominated as they...
NFL
Primetimer

Squid Game Nabs Historic Victories at 2022 Emmys

Squid Game made history tonight when it took home awards across multiple categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Last week, Lee You-mi took home the Outstanding Guest Actress trophy at the Creative Arts Emmys, kicking things off for the hit Netflix original. The South Korean drama started this evening on a high note, having already made a name for itself as the first non-English language series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Barry Season 4 Will Probably Be its Last

Barry's fourth season will likely be its last. On the red carpet at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards last night, series star Henry Winkler told Variety that he expects the award-winning HBO series to conclude with its next season. "Because Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] never try to stretch,"...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

A Blade Runner TV Show is Officially Headed to Amazon

A live action Blade Runner TV show is headed to Amazon Prime Video. The streamer announced today that it had officially ordered limited series Blade Runner 2099. Ridley Scott, director of the original film, will serve as executive producer, Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049) as non-writing EP, and Silka Luisa (Shining Girls) is set to showrun.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Primetimer

How Star Trek: Discovery Changed Trek On TV

When Star Trek: Discovery premiered five years ago this week, it carried some heavy cargo. For one thing, the show was expected to herald the new streaming service CBS All Access (which has since become Paramount+) and drag the Tiffany network’s viewers into the digital age. At the same time, it had to outrun the legacy of Enterprise (the low-rated, critically reviled UPN series that ended in 2005) and somehow contend with the sleek, sexy, and action-oriented aesthetic of the Trek movies directed by J.J. Abrams.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Celebrity Jeopardy! Hits Primetime, House of the Dragon Time-Hops 10 Years

Celebrity Jeopardy! graduates to the big leagues this weekend as Mayim Bialik hosts a primetime version of the quiz show. Also, House of the Dragon fast-forwards ten years, Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with On the Come Up, Shark Tank goes live for its Season 14 premiere, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Squid Game Writer Hwang Dong-hyuk Wants Leonardo DiCaprio to Join the Show

Leonardo DiCaprio could join Squid Game at some point. At a celebratory Netflix press conference in Seoul, series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk was asked if any big Hollywood actors might be joining Squid Game Season 2. "There will be no known Hollywood actor in Season 2. That’s not in the plan and if the stage changes, maybe in Season 3 – but for Season 2, it is still set in Korea," said the Emmy winner.
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

Taste of the world's fair

Perhaps exhausted by the recent unpleasantness between the States, the American contribution to the great 1867 World’s Fair in Paris lacked the show and ambition many European powers put on display. The Prussians presented massive cannons; the French had a proto-elevator and an endless parade of hideously over-decorated furniture of the sort admired by the fair’s patron, Napoleon III. Amid these displays of national greatness, the United States offered … the cocktail. Such a sensation were the mixed drinks at the Paris fair that the crowds at the American pavilion were described as having “Exhibition Thirst.”
POLITICS
Primetimer

Primetimer

