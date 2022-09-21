Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs
Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
Yankees Fan Who Caught Judge’s 60th Home Run Returns Ball
The New York outfielder tied Babe Ruth with 60 home runs in a single season on Tuesday night.
Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89
Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
Comments / 0