Baseball

The Spun

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Yankees fans call Eric Stout 'the biggest coward in baseball' after the Pirates pitcher walks Aaron Judge in the eighth inning... after his team rallied to get him to the plate in bid to tie Roger Maris on 61 home runs

Sometimes, you don't want to be a part of the record books. There are the records you're known for because of something you did. Other times, you're part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there. Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike...
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: LA Legend, 1962 NL MVP Maury Wills Dies at 89

Maury Wills, the former Dodgers shortstop who revolutionized the running game in the major leagues, passed away on Monday night at the age of 89, the team announced today. Wills won the 1962 National League Most Valuable Player Award after becoming the first player in baseball’s modern era to steal 100 bases in a season. In fact, no one had stolen more than 63 bases since Ty Cobb in 1916, and league leaders were generally in the 20s and 30s for the three or four decades before Wills stole 104.
LOS ANGELES, CA

