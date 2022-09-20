ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Ideal Dental

Congratulations to Ideal Dental Murfreesboro for their ribbon cutting on Wednesday, September 21st at 11am. Ideal dental Murfreesboro is located at 2249 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-285-3899.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Smyrna Elementary to Construct Outdoor Amphitheater and Classroom

Smyrna Elementary, recently named as Rutherford County School’s first STEM school, has begun construction of an outdoor classroom and amphitheater via a partnership with Dow Smith Co. “We needed community partners, reached out to Dow Smith, and they came to the table to talk with us,” said Vanessa Ritter,...
SMYRNA, TN
murfreesboro.com

School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair at Siegel High School

When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success of students, both districts see an increased...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Meet Jacob Hunt, Christiana Science Teacher

Jacob Hunt started his teaching journey after training to become a state park ranger. For this edition of #RutherfordFaces, Jacob discusses his decision to pursue teaching, and why connecting with students is so important. Q: Why did you become a teacher?. A: I’ve been a teacher for a couple months...
CHRISTIANA, TN
murfreesboro.com

Rutherford County Business Professionals Chosen for Exclusive Look Inside County’s Largest Hospital

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

MTSU Police Offering Emergency Safety Training for Campus Community

Though officers most often aid in nonemergency calls such as finding missing property or assisting students with a jump start, recent and tragic shooting events, including in educational settings, have highlighted the need to be prepared for every threat the campus could face. “Unfortunately, due to the current climate and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN is known for its apple orchards and wineries. With its historic downtown, this city on a bend of the Cumberland is just a stone’s throw from Nashville. Famous residents include singer Roy Orbison and lawyer Sue Shelton White. Here are some of the best restaurants in Hendersonville.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper Announces New Hires To Advance Education and Youth Priorities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced new administration hires focused on advancing his education agenda for Nashville families and neighborhoods, which will focus on continuing to invest in public education, youth workforce development and digital inclusion. Dr. Robert N. Wallace, Jr. will serve as Mayor Cooper’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival

Pilgrimage Festival takes place on Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. If you are attending the festival or simply driving into or around downtown Franklin, here are some things to know about traffic. If you are parking in downtown Franklin, the parking garages will be open on 2nd and […] The post Be Aware of These Traffic Patterns on Franklin Road This Weekend Due to Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
smokeybarn.com

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water

Elevated Atrazine Levels Detected In Springfield/Greenbrier Drinking Water. SPRINGFIELD/GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – It would seem that the excessive heat and lack of rain came with a bit of a price tag. As an agricultural community, it is not unusual to see traces of chemicals in our rivers, lakes, and yes drinking water. Most of the time the levels are very low but after an extended period of dry weather, chemicals can accumulate until we get a good rain. That is likely the culprit in a recent small spike in Atrazine found in Springfield and subsequently Greenbrier drinking water.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Whiskey Waffle opens on Lynchburg square

A new food truck will be parked on the square, serving up breakfast and sweets with a Lynchburg twist. Rebecca Cooper and her husband, Jacob, have started a new venture by the name of ‘Whiskey Waffle’. Parked at 33 Mechanic Street (just down from the stoplight), The Coopers have been hard at work perfecting recipes for locals and tourists alike. To start, they will be focusing on breakfast and dessert items, including cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cake pops, ice cream cups, banana pudding shots served in a hand poured chocolate cup, and of course, waffles. Waffles will be offered in a variety of flavors with your choice of toppings, including a whiskey syrup that has been concocted for those that want to try out the local goods. Breakfast sandwiches made with bacon, egg, cheese, and biscuit dough waffles and a chicken and waffle cup are just two options for breakfast on the go! A full menu will be released on their website on opening day. For the first two weeks, Whiskey Waffle will be open from 6:30 am until 4:30 pm every day but Wednesdays. Check out their menu and even place an order here!
LYNCHBURG, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ghosts and Ghouls Invited to Spooky Afternoon of Fun

With the first day of fall, the La Vergne parks and recreation department is excited to announce the plans for this year’s Halloween activities. The annual Goblins and Goodies trick-or-treating event will be paired with the Zombie Night dance and movie night on October 22. Kids of all ages...
LA VERGNE, TN

