A new food truck will be parked on the square, serving up breakfast and sweets with a Lynchburg twist. Rebecca Cooper and her husband, Jacob, have started a new venture by the name of ‘Whiskey Waffle’. Parked at 33 Mechanic Street (just down from the stoplight), The Coopers have been hard at work perfecting recipes for locals and tourists alike. To start, they will be focusing on breakfast and dessert items, including cinnamon rolls, biscuits, cake pops, ice cream cups, banana pudding shots served in a hand poured chocolate cup, and of course, waffles. Waffles will be offered in a variety of flavors with your choice of toppings, including a whiskey syrup that has been concocted for those that want to try out the local goods. Breakfast sandwiches made with bacon, egg, cheese, and biscuit dough waffles and a chicken and waffle cup are just two options for breakfast on the go! A full menu will be released on their website on opening day. For the first two weeks, Whiskey Waffle will be open from 6:30 am until 4:30 pm every day but Wednesdays. Check out their menu and even place an order here!

LYNCHBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO