Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
The Black 14 Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls: Documentary private screening honors two Black 14 members
BYU Athletics and the Office of Belonging hosted the first ever screening of “The Black 14 Healing Hearts and Feeding Souls” Sept. 22, honoring two Black 14 attendees for their contributions to the documentary. The event was a private screening for BYU athletes and athletic staff. Black 14...
BYU Newsnet
Black 14: BYU journalism students share their experience working on the documentary
BYU journalism students spent this past spring and summer working on a documentary to tell the story of the Black 14, the University of Wyoming football players who were kicked off their team in October 1969. The documentary will premiere Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. The night before a football...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Museum of Art presents new exhibit “Of Souls and Sacraments: Symbol and Context in Christian Art”
The BYU Museum of Art’s new art exhibit,“Of Souls and Sacraments: Symbol and Context in Christian Art,” will be on display until July 13, 2024. The exhibit focuses on symbols and themes from Christianity to inspire viewers to gain new understanding of Christianity through art. “Our intent is that each section is varied and thought-provoking so that there’s something for everyone,” said MOA religious art curator Ashlee Whitaker.
BYU Newsnet
‘A new era for the arts’: A look into BYU’s new west campus
After renovations ended at old Provo High School this summer, The College of Fine Arts and Communications is using the campus as a rest stop on their way to a new arts building. BYU’s West Campus has been in the works since 2018, when BYU bought the high school. Fine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
World of Dance performed at the de Jong Concert Hall for last time
BYU touring dance companies Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre, International Folk Dance Ensemble, Living Legend and Theatre Ballet said their last goodbye to the de Jong Concert hall on Sept. 17 after 54 years of performing World of Dance there. BYU announced plans to tear down the Harris Fine...
Lao-Americans celebrate the largest Buddhist temple newly constructed in Utah
Lao-Americans from across the country celebrated at the Capitol today to recognize and bless the newly constructed temple.
BYU Newsnet
BYU positive psychology labs study how to improve overall well-being
Psychology and Experience Design and Management students are currently researching how to help students have a better, more fulfilling life with the mentorship of professors Jared Warren and Brian Hill. Martin Seligman is the founder and leading researcher of the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania. He leads...
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BYU Newsnet
Free menstrual products now available in five Wilkinson Student Center bathrooms on BYU campus
Free menstrual products are slowly becoming available in every bathroom in the Wilkinson Student Center, following a research project by BYUSA that explored the importance and viability of providing said products. The BYUSA Student Advisory Council (SAC), which led the efforts, met January 2021 to research the effect of free...
RHOSLC fan-favorite Valter Nassi dead at 76 as friends remember esteemed restaurateur as a ‘legend’
THE Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Valter Nassi has died at 76. Bravo fans have shared their tributes to the restaurateur, who famously bought high-end Italian dining to Utah. Valter passed away on Tuesday, according to a tweet shared by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. The star was “a...
kuer.org
West High is one of the oldest schools in Utah. Should its building be preserved?
The nonprofit Preservation Utah is worried about the future of West High School and wants to make sure the historic building doesn’t disappear. The Salt Lake City School District said they are still in the early stages of figuring out what comes next. The district hired Salt Lake City-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gastronomicslc.com
Local restaurant legend Valter Nassi dies
In sad news confirmed this morning, Valter Nassi, impresario of fine dining Italian Valter’s Osteria, has died at the age of 76. I’d wager there aren’t many in Salt Lake City immediately known by their first name alone; any mention of Valter would instantly conjure up the image of the charming, larger than life personality who would greet arriving guests with a warm embrace.
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
BYU Newsnet
Students, professors express thoughts on textbook prices
As the chapters of the first few weeks of the fall semester close, one burden is still weighing on students’ minds and backs: textbooks. Mark Clegg, the director of retail services at the BYU Store, said the average student takes five courses a semester, with three of those courses requiring textbooks. The average number of textbooks per course is two.
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
BYU Newsnet
From blue bins to packaged bales: BYU’s recycling process
From the blue bin to the packaged bales, BYU’s recycling process starts and ends on university grounds — with the help of the campus community. BYU recycles about 1,400 tons of paper, plastic and metal per year, according to the BYU Sustainability webpage. Along with environmental benefits, it’s an operation that “saves the university tens of thousands of dollars in disposal costs and generates revenue from the sale of recycled commodities,” the website also says.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces groundbreaking date for Heber Valley Utah Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Ground will be broken on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, will preside at the event.
ABC 4
Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah
Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
KSLTV
Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help
OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
Comments / 2