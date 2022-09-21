From the blue bin to the packaged bales, BYU’s recycling process starts and ends on university grounds — with the help of the campus community. BYU recycles about 1,400 tons of paper, plastic and metal per year, according to the BYU Sustainability webpage. Along with environmental benefits, it’s an operation that “saves the university tens of thousands of dollars in disposal costs and generates revenue from the sale of recycled commodities,” the website also says.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO