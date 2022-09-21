ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

BYU Museum of Art presents new exhibit “Of Souls and Sacraments: Symbol and Context in Christian Art”

The BYU Museum of Art’s new art exhibit,“Of Souls and Sacraments: Symbol and Context in Christian Art,” will be on display until July 13, 2024. The exhibit focuses on symbols and themes from Christianity to inspire viewers to gain new understanding of Christianity through art. “Our intent is that each section is varied and thought-provoking so that there’s something for everyone,” said MOA religious art curator Ashlee Whitaker.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

‘A new era for the arts’: A look into BYU’s new west campus

After renovations ended at old Provo High School this summer, The College of Fine Arts and Communications is using the campus as a rest stop on their way to a new arts building. BYU’s West Campus has been in the works since 2018, when BYU bought the high school. Fine...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
Provo, UT
Society
Provo, UT
Education
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
BYU Newsnet

World of Dance performed at the de Jong Concert Hall for last time

BYU touring dance companies Ballroom Dance Company, Contemporary Dance Theatre, International Folk Dance Ensemble, Living Legend and Theatre Ballet said their last goodbye to the de Jong Concert hall on Sept. 17 after 54 years of performing World of Dance there. BYU announced plans to tear down the Harris Fine...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU positive psychology labs study how to improve overall well-being

Psychology and Experience Design and Management students are currently researching how to help students have a better, more fulfilling life with the mentorship of professors Jared Warren and Brian Hill. Martin Seligman is the founder and leading researcher of the Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania. He leads...
PROVO, UT
KPCW

LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans

Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
HEBER CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
gastronomicslc.com

Local restaurant legend Valter Nassi dies

In sad news confirmed this morning, Valter Nassi, impresario of fine dining Italian Valter’s Osteria, has died at the age of 76. I’d wager there aren’t many in Salt Lake City immediately known by their first name alone; any mention of Valter would instantly conjure up the image of the charming, larger than life personality who would greet arriving guests with a warm embrace.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Students, professors express thoughts on textbook prices

As the chapters of the first few weeks of the fall semester close, one burden is still weighing on students’ minds and backs: textbooks. Mark Clegg, the director of retail services at the BYU Store, said the average student takes five courses a semester, with three of those courses requiring textbooks. The average number of textbooks per course is two.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

From blue bins to packaged bales: BYU’s recycling process

From the blue bin to the packaged bales, BYU’s recycling process starts and ends on university grounds — with the help of the campus community. BYU recycles about 1,400 tons of paper, plastic and metal per year, according to the BYU Sustainability webpage. Along with environmental benefits, it’s an operation that “saves the university tens of thousands of dollars in disposal costs and generates revenue from the sale of recycled commodities,” the website also says.
PROVO, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Church announces groundbreaking date for Heber Valley Utah Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the groundbreaking date for the Heber Valley Utah Temple. Ground will be broken on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Temple Department, will preside at the event.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for 3 new foodie places to try out in Utah

Today on GTU, Courtney Otis brings food from Under Wraps Sushi, Maize tacos, and Ruby Snap Cookies. Under wraps is the first sushi restaurant in Pleasant Grove, Utah. This locally owned red tried to live by Japanese traditional cooking and uses very fresh ingredients. Instagram: @underwrapssushi. Maize Tacos is a...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
KSLTV

Fake locksmiths take advantage of Orem woman needing help

OREM. Utah — Workers claiming to be locksmiths left an Orem woman with a damaged door knob and out $179. Ashley Thomas’ mom went out to run a few errands one day when she locked herself out of her condo. “Thank goodness she had really great neighbors, and...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy