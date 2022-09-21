ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

Related
kptv.com

Portland Police hires 20 new police officers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Wheeler, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WWEEK

Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform

LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
kptv.com

Man found dead in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea identified, investigation ongoing

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday has been identified, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. The Longview Police Department made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of a man was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden. Officers later said the circumstances of the man’s death is suspicious and further investigation is being handled by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
LONGVIEW, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Mayor#Northwest 1st#Northwest 4th Avenue
kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration

I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
kptv.com

Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy