kptv.com
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
‘It’s been rough’: Portland business owners exasperated over constant vandalism, break-ins
Continued vandalism in Portland leaves business owners having to pick up the pieces.
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s Office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe. Specifically, on Southeast Oak Street and goes into detail about more than a dozen trees, saying an arborist report shows branches and limbs could fall off and severely hurt someone.
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
‘Humanitarian crisis’: Neighbors concerned Portland church is allowing homeless encampment to grow
Following concerns in a southeast Portland neighborhood that a nearby church's services to the homeless in the area may have impacted a growing encampment, the church is now speaking out.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
WWEEK
Rene Gonzalez Faces $77,000 Penalty From City Elections Program for Accepting Deeply Discounted Office Space Downtown
The city of Portland’s Small Donors Elections program proposes to penalize City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez for accepting heavily discounted office space downtown from Schnitzer Properties Management and failing to report the discount as a contribution. On Sept. 20, the program’s director, Susan Mottet, issued a penalty notice against...
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
kptv.com
Man found dead in Longview’s Lake Sacajawea identified, investigation ongoing
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – A man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday has been identified, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. The Longview Police Department made the announcement on Facebook, saying the body of a man was found in the lake near the Japanese Garden. Officers later said the circumstances of the man’s death is suspicious and further investigation is being handled by the police department’s Criminal Investigations Unit.
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
kptv.com
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
kptv.com
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
What are average home values in Portland? Compare by ZIP code
Home prices and mortgage interest rates are much higher than last year and there is no sign that costs will drop, say experts. Home shoppers are widening their search to find a property they like and can afford. Looking at ZIP codes is a helpful way to home in on...
Readers respond: Portland’s deterioration
I moved to Portland to join a progressive community that prioritized sustainability, open-mindedness and a steadfast support of local businesses and artisans. This was the Portland that was – a beacon of a supportive, free and vibrant way of life. That Portland was founded on ideals that longtime residents...
kptv.com
Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
kptv.com
Phone scammer posing as Lake Oswego police officer, authorities warn
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Police are warning people about a telephone scammer who has been impersonating a Lake Oswego police sergeant this week, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department. In the calls, a man with a “southern accent” claims to be Sergeant Tom Harper with LOPD and asks...
kptv.com
TriMet closing I-84 this weekend to work on new light rail bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, a 1.5-mile stretch of I-84 will be closed in both directions near the I-205 interchange to work on a new light rail bridge over the freeway. A small section of the MAX Blue Line...
kptv.com
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
