Dedham, MA

whatsupnewp.com

Blithewold Mansion Gala makes its return, raises $150,000

Amidst the rolling, breathtaking lawn overlooking Narragansett Bay, Blithewold Mansion and Gardens celebrated the return of its Gala on August 6 after a multi-year absence. The bi-annual event and vital fundraiser attracted nearly 300 guests who came out to support the historic landmark, raising more than $150,000 during a spectacular evening. It was the first time the organization held its gala since 2018 due to the pandemic.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art’ on display at the Atrium Gallery

Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the exhibit, Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art, to feature an arrangement of drawings, paintings, etchings, monotype, a quilt, along with ceramic, metal, blown and fused glass sculptural pieces from the collection of long-time R.I. arts advocate Iona Dobbins (1930-2012).
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport International Boat Show reports attendance for the 2022 show was “exceptional”

The Newport International Boat Show announced today that attendance for the 2022 Show was exceptional, topping 2021. The four-day event, held along the downtown waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, opened on Thursday, September 15 and continued through Sunday, September 18. This year’s event included a stunning array of boats in the water of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. The 2021 Show had the greatest increase in number of visitors from pre-pandemic levels in over a decade at 10% and this year’s Show proved that Newport continued to retain these new attendees and maintain their interest. In addition, in-water training sessions were sold out, with new and experienced boaters gaining valuable skills.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30

Sip, savor and toast to the season’s crush at Newport Vineyards’ 5th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30!. Enjoy live music while sipping on Newport Vineyards’ local wines or fresh Taproot beer, while enjoying food created from scratch by Newport Vineyards’ culinary team.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December

This fall and winter, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to celebrate the change of seasons and get into the holiday spirit with a host of events and celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, the iconic Relais & Châteaux property will be aglow with elegant décor and bustling with holiday festivities during the months of November and December, according to a press release from Castle Hill Inn.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Joseph F. Moniz

Joseph F. Moniz, Jr., of Middletown, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Royal Nursing Center, Middletown, RI after fighting a long-term illness. He was born on January 22, 1937, to the late Joseph and Natalie Moniz of Newport RI. Joe served in the United States Air Force in...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Salve Regina University partners with University of Saint Joseph on pathway to master of social work degree

Salve Regina University and the University of Saint Joseph (West Hartford, Conn.), both Mercy institutions, today announced that they have partnered to develop a pathway leading to a bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina and a master of social work degree from USJ. The collaboration, which responds to the increasing demand for social work professionals, will begin enrolling eligible Salve graduates into Saint Joseph’s MSW program beginning in fall 2023.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

ThePinkfong Company and Round Room Live today announced that Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 pm. Following the success of Baby Shark...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: BMC Oscar Albert Nore Jr., USN, (Ret.)

BMC Oscar Albert Nore Jr., USN, (Ret.) 97, of Middletown, R.I., passed away on September 18, 2022, in Newport Hospital. He served 31 yrs. in the Navy and retired in 1977. He was the husband of Dolores V. (Regan) Nore for 47 yrs. Oscar was born in Johnstown, Pa. to...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

SEACORP awarded $79 million contract by the Office of Naval Research

Middletown-based SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP) today announced that it has been awarded a $79 million, five-year contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR). Under this contract, SEACORP will design, develop, and integrate the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) Modular Suite (EMWMS) as a configurable, experimental, and operational unit. SEACORP is tasked...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

