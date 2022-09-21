The Newport International Boat Show announced today that attendance for the 2022 Show was exceptional, topping 2021. The four-day event, held along the downtown waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, opened on Thursday, September 15 and continued through Sunday, September 18. This year’s event included a stunning array of boats in the water of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. The 2021 Show had the greatest increase in number of visitors from pre-pandemic levels in over a decade at 10% and this year’s Show proved that Newport continued to retain these new attendees and maintain their interest. In addition, in-water training sessions were sold out, with new and experienced boaters gaining valuable skills.

