Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Blithewold Mansion Gala makes its return, raises $150,000
Amidst the rolling, breathtaking lawn overlooking Narragansett Bay, Blithewold Mansion and Gardens celebrated the return of its Gala on August 6 after a multi-year absence. The bi-annual event and vital fundraiser attracted nearly 300 guests who came out to support the historic landmark, raising more than $150,000 during a spectacular evening. It was the first time the organization held its gala since 2018 due to the pandemic.
whatsupnewp.com
Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25
Westerly Sound presents a surf culture festival at Misquamicut Drive-In, Westerly, RI on Sunday, September 25th 2022 from 2-8pm with film screenings curated by CVRRENT, surf swap by Surf Exchange Co, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, a maker’s market, live music, shaper talks, a charity raffle, and much more.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art’ on display at the Atrium Gallery
Providence, RI— The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today the exhibit, Arts Champion Iona Dobbins – A Collection of Rhode Island Art, to feature an arrangement of drawings, paintings, etchings, monotype, a quilt, along with ceramic, metal, blown and fused glass sculptural pieces from the collection of long-time R.I. arts advocate Iona Dobbins (1930-2012).
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 23-25)
Every week, we bring you “Six Picks,” highlighting big concerts and dive bar gigs from around the region. This week, we’ve got a good variety, from modern country to deep blues. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Sweater weather has officially arrived and that means it’s time to...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport International Boat Show reports attendance for the 2022 show was “exceptional”
The Newport International Boat Show announced today that attendance for the 2022 Show was exceptional, topping 2021. The four-day event, held along the downtown waterfront in Newport, Rhode Island, opened on Thursday, September 15 and continued through Sunday, September 18. This year’s event included a stunning array of boats in the water of every type and style from 15- to 90-feet, and a wide variety of accessories, equipment, electronics, gear and services for boaters. The 2021 Show had the greatest increase in number of visitors from pre-pandemic levels in over a decade at 10% and this year’s Show proved that Newport continued to retain these new attendees and maintain their interest. In addition, in-water training sessions were sold out, with new and experienced boaters gaining valuable skills.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Vineyards to host 5th Annual Harvest Festival Oct. 29 – 30
Sip, savor and toast to the season’s crush at Newport Vineyards’ 5th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30!. Enjoy live music while sipping on Newport Vineyards’ local wines or fresh Taproot beer, while enjoying food created from scratch by Newport Vineyards’ culinary team.
whatsupnewp.com
Castle Hill Inn will welcome the fall, winter season with festive happenings in November and December
This fall and winter, Castle Hill Inn is inviting guests to celebrate the change of seasons and get into the holiday spirit with a host of events and celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, the iconic Relais & Châteaux property will be aglow with elegant décor and bustling with holiday festivities during the months of November and December, according to a press release from Castle Hill Inn.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Joseph F. Moniz
Joseph F. Moniz, Jr., of Middletown, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022, at Royal Nursing Center, Middletown, RI after fighting a long-term illness. He was born on January 22, 1937, to the late Joseph and Natalie Moniz of Newport RI. Joe served in the United States Air Force in...
whatsupnewp.com
DEM reopens most of Shellfish Area A in Upper Narragansett Bay as of sunrise today
PROVIDENCE, RI —The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that as of sunrise today, it has reopened most of upper Narragansett Bay shellfish Area A that it had closed after a sewage spill on Lake Shore Drive in Warwick Sept. 12. DEM also is updating the...
whatsupnewp.com
Salve Regina University partners with University of Saint Joseph on pathway to master of social work degree
Salve Regina University and the University of Saint Joseph (West Hartford, Conn.), both Mercy institutions, today announced that they have partnered to develop a pathway leading to a bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina and a master of social work degree from USJ. The collaboration, which responds to the increasing demand for social work professionals, will begin enrolling eligible Salve graduates into Saint Joseph’s MSW program beginning in fall 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s September 28 meeting
Newport City Council will convene for their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will take place in the council chambers at Newport City Hall and is open to the public. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket;. The agenda with...
whatsupnewp.com
295-foot Tall Ship Barque EAGLE will stop at Naval Station Newport this weekend
The 295-foot United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, is returning to Newport. As part of its OCS Fall Cruise, the EAGLE will depart New London, Connecticut on September 17 with candidates from the Officer Candidate School, according to its schedule. The EAGLE is...
whatsupnewp.com
Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10
ThePinkfong Company and Round Room Live today announced that Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show will splash across North America this Holiday season, including a special stop in Providence at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 2 pm. Following the success of Baby Shark...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: BMC Oscar Albert Nore Jr., USN, (Ret.)
BMC Oscar Albert Nore Jr., USN, (Ret.) 97, of Middletown, R.I., passed away on September 18, 2022, in Newport Hospital. He served 31 yrs. in the Navy and retired in 1977. He was the husband of Dolores V. (Regan) Nore for 47 yrs. Oscar was born in Johnstown, Pa. to...
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence
After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
whatsupnewp.com
SEACORP awarded $79 million contract by the Office of Naval Research
Middletown-based SEACORP, LLC. (SEACORP) today announced that it has been awarded a $79 million, five-year contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR). Under this contract, SEACORP will design, develop, and integrate the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare (EMW) Modular Suite (EMWMS) as a configurable, experimental, and operational unit. SEACORP is tasked...
