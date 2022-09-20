Read full article on original website
Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early. Nine officers filed...
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
'ALERT': Vandalism suspect arrested after more than 40 incidents of graffiti
NAMPA, Idaho — A suspect related to more than 40 incidents of vandalism was arrested by the Nampa Police Department (NPD) Thursday. Over the course of the last few months, everything from dumpsters to street signs, overpasses, fences and even a few historical buildings have been vandalized between Boise and Ontario.
Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect
Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa
NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Two arrested by Boise Police in connection to catalytic converter thefts
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested and an investigation is ongoing in connection to September catalytic converter thefts in Boise, police announced Wednesday. According to the Boise Police Department, the duo was charged with grand theft and malicious injury to property following a "lengthy investigation" into the crimes. One of the two people also had stolen items from cars and received drug charges.
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
Mountain lion sighting reported in Boise, Garden City
Multiple mountain lion sightings in Boise and Garden City were reported to Idaho Fish and Game last week. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion, according to a Fish and Game press release. The two reports that were confirmed with images were on the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street in Boise on...
Witnesses testify to 'mysteriously' disappearing evidence of wiped laptop in ex-Caldwell cop trial
BOISE, Idaho — Testimony in the Joseph Hoadley trial, the ex-Caldwell cop charged with four federal crimes, continued on Wednesday where texts showed the former high-ranking officer could have wiped his laptop of evidence during an FBI investigation – “before they mysteriously disappear” he wrote in a text.
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
The toxic death cap mushroom has made it to the Mountain West. Now what?
Toxic mushrooms are not unusual in the Mountain West. “This is probably a lepiota," said Susan Stacy, looking at a mushroom on a recent afternoon in a Boise, Idaho, neighborhood not far from downtown. "See that little dark nub in the middle and little flecks around here?”. Stacy turned to...
Idaho Gets Green Light To Purchase CAFE Land
The University of Idaho's CAFE project took a big step forward this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners approved the U of I’s request to purchase land central to the school’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member it did not identify was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. KTVB has, however, obtained court documents showing it was Curtis Corvinus who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from the Horseshoe...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
