Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election

BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
Idaho State Journal

Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics

Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
KIDO Talk Radio

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
KLEWTV

Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime

An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
pnwag.net

Idaho Gets Green Light To Purchase CAFE Land

The University of Idaho's CAFE project took a big step forward this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners approved the U of I’s request to purchase land central to the school’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural...
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy

The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
etxview.com

Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump

Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
Post Register

16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program

The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
103.5 KISSFM

Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
pnwag.net

Population Influx Having An Impact On Idaho Politics Agriculture

For years, Idaho has been at the top or near the top of lists of states with positive population increases. What impact is that increase in people relocating to the state having on the politics and in turn the farming community across the Gem state? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association said it’s led to a lot of uncertainty.
