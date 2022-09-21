Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO