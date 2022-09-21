Read full article on original website
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan
The Idaho Transportation Board approved the recommended FY2023-2029 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP) Thursday during its monthly meeting in Boise. The post <strong>Idaho Transportation Board approves unprecedented FY2023-2029 transportation plan</strong> appeared first on Local News 8.
Democrat’s objective is to bring ‘Idaho values’ back to politics
Growing up on the land her family homesteaded six generations ago, Kaylee Peterson heard a lot of stories about how things used to be. She heard about the hard work and determination of those early settlers, about their willingness to pull together and help each other in times of need. From a young age, she was taught about community and collaboration, about grit and perseverance. ...
Idahoans Tax Payers Irate About Student Loan Forgiveness Bill
When President Biden announced his student loan forgiveness plan, it seemed like a good idea. Up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiven for those making less than $125,000 per year (or $250,000 per year per household) would really help out a lot of Americans who are in a tight spot.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
Ybarra Gives Out More Than $600,000 in Staff Bonuses, an Apparent Record
BOISE - State superintendent Sherri Ybarra gave her employees more than $600,000 in bonuses this spring. It appears to be the largest set of bonuses Ybarra has awarded in her eight years in office. The payments began in April, weeks before the May Republican primary. Ybarra finished third in the three-person primary, and will leave office in January.
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
KTVB
Idaho prep football rankings: Meridian, Bishop Kelly jump into No. 2 spots
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's state media poll for Week 5 brought changes in the top two at the 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A DI levels, including two Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams moving into the No. 2 spot ahead of eastern Idaho programs. Following a 56-6 drubbing of Timberline,...
pnwag.net
Idaho Gets Green Light To Purchase CAFE Land
The University of Idaho's CAFE project took a big step forward this week. On Tuesday, the Idaho Board of Land Commissioners approved the U of I’s request to purchase land central to the school’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. In November 2021, 282 acres of Agricultural...
Tri-City Herald
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Land Board approves investment in country's largest research dairy
The Idaho Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to purchase farmland in south-central Idaho that will be the site of the country’s largest research dairy. The Idaho Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, known as the CAFE project, will include a 2,000-cow dairy and farm fields in Minidoka County, an outreach center in Jerome and a food-processing training program at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
etxview.com
Idaho view: Consumers can show power at the gas pump
Anyone driving along Interstate 15 a few miles south of Idaho Falls who likes to keep a close eye on their pocketbook will notice something interesting around Exit 113. It’s the price of gasoline at the truck stops and convenience stores in that area. That’s where penny-pinching consumers can find some of the cheapest fuel prices in the state of Idaho, according to gasbuddy.com. Just off that exit, the cost of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was around $3.78 per gallon.
Post Register
16,000 Idaho families to receive money from Empowering Parents Program
The Empowering Parents Program, an initiative created by Gov. Brad Little, is open for registration with funds being released by income bracket and on a first-come, first-served basis as early as Oct. 7. The Idaho Legislature approved Senate Bill 1255 earlier this year, which provided $50 million from the American...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP
We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
pnwag.net
Population Influx Having An Impact On Idaho Politics Agriculture
For years, Idaho has been at the top or near the top of lists of states with positive population increases. What impact is that increase in people relocating to the state having on the politics and in turn the farming community across the Gem state? Rick Naerebout, CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association said it’s led to a lot of uncertainty.
