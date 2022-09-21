ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Comments / 3

Related
13WMAZ

4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up

MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Washington County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Illegal Drugs#Law Enforcement Agencies#Georgia State Patrol#Mda#Johnson County Sheriff#Laurens County Sheriff
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy

UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
41nbc.com

BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy