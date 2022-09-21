Read full article on original website
Georgia man tries to escape custody while facing felony charges in Fayette County
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Georgia man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. On September 22, 2022, 44-year-old Clinton Whitehead of Georgia was brought to a temporary holding cell after being sentenced to 1 to 5 years in prison in the Circuit Court of Fayette County for the offense of Possession with Intent to […]
'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep' nets arrests for sale of crack, meth in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Authorities have arrested more than a dozen people as part of the Summer Breeze Drug Sweep in Washington County. The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, there were 15 suspects in custody. In total, authorities are looking to arrest...
4 Georgia guards sentenced for inmate assault, cover-up
MACON, Ga. — Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten,...
'It's disheartening,': Putnam County Sheriff's Office hurting for officers
EATONTON, Ga. — Police staffing shortages have been affecting larger cities in Central Georgia, like Warner Robins, where more than 40 police jobs are vacant. However, small towns are hurting too. Sheriff Howard Sills saying they have more patrol cars than people to drive them. "We're in a time...
119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence.
Two Bibb County deputies on administrative leave after shots fired in East Macon
MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies who fired shots at a suspect are on administrative leave while the GBI investigates. It all happened here in east Macon at the intersection of Emery Highway and Coliseum Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Neighboring businesses say they heard the gun...
Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
UPDATE: Driver, Bibb deputy exchange gunfire during traffic stop
UPDATE (7:11 a.m. 9-22-2022) – The driver in this case has been identified as 31 year old Dale Watson of Macon Bibb. He is currently being held in the Bibb LEC on multiple charges. Once the GBI completes its investigation, the case will be given to the Macon Judicial...
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Bibb deputy
UPDATE: The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Bibb County. Preliminary information indicates police conducted a traffic stop on a driver identified as Dale Watson, 31, for a traffic violation. Watson refused to stop and sped away, according to the GBI. There was a short vehicle pursuit that...
Convicted felon, former Ga. pastor used COVID-19 grants to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A former south Georgia pastor who is also a three-time convicted felon, mortician, restauranteur and tax preparer has pleaded guilty to lying to get federal COVID-19 small business assistance. Mack Devon Knight, 45, of Stonecrest was sentenced to 29 months in prison with three years...
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
BCSO investigating incident involving a man who was shot
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in which a man was shot. According to BCSO, deputies are investigating a situation in which a man suffering from a gunshot wound drove himself to Piedmont Hospital, but when asked about the incident, the man says he doesn’t remember where it happened or when. Investigators say the man isn’t sure the shooting happened in Macon.
Four former Georgia Correctional officers sentenced for assaults on inmate
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Middle District of Georgia Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that four former Georgia Correctional officers were sentenced
PHOTOS: Deputies investigating thefts at two Macon storage facilities
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate storage facility break-in cases. The first involves storage units at 5410 Hawkinsville Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office, several suspects broke into multiple storage units. The suspects were seen in a possible gray 2018 or...
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
