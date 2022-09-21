Lil Nas X, for all his chartopping in the nearly four years since he first posted “Old Town Road” to SoundCloud in late 2018, has never gone on a proper solo tour—that is, until last night, when he kicked off his debut Long Live Montero tour in Detroit. For the occasion, Nas premiered a custom wardrobe he created with the American fashion house Coach. It’s the latest in a long line fashion brands dressing famous musicians for their tours: think Harry Styles wearing custom Gucci for his Love on Tour dates, or Dua Lipa in custom Balenciaga, Mugler, and Dior for her Future Nostalgia run, or BTS clad in Kim Jones-designed Dior during their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour a few years back.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO