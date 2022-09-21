Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
