Related
Wallabies must turn hard luck into heroism to make Bledisloe history at Eden Park
In the hullabaloo of their cruel last-minute defeat by the All Blacks in Melbourne, the true character of this Wallabies side has been exposed, ignored, mocked and crucified, but too seldom celebrated. Sure, they have lost the Bledisloe Cup for a 20th year and let a winnable Rugby Championship slip, slumped to an all-time low of ninth on the world rankings and left their fans exasperated yet again.
'You need to work on your speed!' England legend Jason Robinson is put through his paces by youngsters at the club where it all began... as former Wigan flyer celebrates grassroots Rugby League ahead of the World Cup
Jason Robinson has terrorised defenders in both codes of his sport all over the world, but he holds no fear for the youngsters at his boyhood Rugby League club. Robinson, famed for his electrifying pace and side-step, returned to The Hunslet Club, to meet the children now following in his footsteps, and to celebrate the efforts of grassroots clubs and volunteers ahead of the Rugby League World Cup, which will be held in England in October and November.
SkySports
Bevan French signs new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors
Bevan French has signed a new two-year contract with Wigan Warriors until at least the end of 2024, with a further two-year option. Earlier this season, French set a new Super League record as he scored seven tries in a single match against Hull FC. He was subsequently named as...
Powerful moment young Indigenous cricket star weighs in on footy's racism scandal with an emotional plea: 'Stop killing blackfellas'
A former elite cricketer turned Indigenous advocate fears the AFL may not have the capability to 'rejuvenate and re-imagine' in the wake of the latest racism saga before issuing a powerful message. As Melbourne prepares to host the AFL grand final for the first time in three years, reports about...
