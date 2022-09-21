ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos

Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
The latest eye-opening proof that shows Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head with Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett has not had a good start to his head coaching career. First came the loss against the Seattle Seahawks, which featured two fumbles at the goal-line and a loss against a mediocre team. Then came Week 2 against the Houston Texans, which the Broncos almost lost due to bad play calling and delay of game penalties. Nathaniel Hackett is in way over his head.
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
