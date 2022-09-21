Read full article on original website
Geno Smith hilariously trademarks iconic line after slaying Russell Wilson, Broncos
Geno Smith saw a chance and jumped on it right away. We are not talking about the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job he won over Drew Lock, though. This is different. Remember when Geno Smith became an instant Monday Night Football legend after he led the Seahawks to a 17-16 win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos back in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season and uttered “They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though” in the postgame interview? Well, you might have to pay royalties when using that in that line in the future.
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
The latest eye-opening proof that shows Nathaniel Hackett is in over his head with Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett has not had a good start to his head coaching career. First came the loss against the Seattle Seahawks, which featured two fumbles at the goal-line and a loss against a mediocre team. Then came Week 2 against the Houston Texans, which the Broncos almost lost due to bad play calling and delay of game penalties. Nathaniel Hackett is in way over his head.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he and coach Nathaniel Hackett can improve
After the Denver Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks thanks in part to coach Nathaniel Hackett’s questionable decision-making, quarterback Russell Wilson publicly backed Hackett and said he believes in the coach. Hackett then came under scrutiny again in Week 2 after his slow decision-making forced the Broncos into two...
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
Latest George Kittle injury update will excite 49ers fans ahead SNF vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers have had to play the first two games of the season without one of their best players, tight end George Kittle. That could change heading into a Week 3 Sunday Night football matchup against the Denver Broncos. Kittle received a very positive update on Wednesday, lending optimism that he could take the field for his 2022 49ers debut against the Broncos this weekend. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has the details.
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb eager for challenge of 49ers LT Trent Williams
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb will be going up against San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams on Sunday Night Football this week. A 34-year-old veteran with nine Pro Bowl selections on his resume, Williams has continued to play at a high level late in his career, earning first-team All-Pro recognition last season.
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson's favorite target
With Tim Patrick out for the year and KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy both working their way back from injuries, Courtland Sutton is one of the last receivers standing for the Denver Broncos, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. “We started targeting him quite a bit, he made...
