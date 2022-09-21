Read full article on original website
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In CaliforniaAbdul GhaniMoss Landing, CA
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
KSBW.com
RV Safe Parking Program up and running for permanent housing in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The city of Santa Cruz has opened an RV Safe Parking Program at the National Guard Armory at DeLaveaga Park. It's one of many options being offered to support un-housed individuals with the hope of eventually getting them into permanent housing. There are about 14...
Embrace coastal living at this roomy Seabright Santa Cruz home
Are you ready to make your coastal living dreams a reality? Then you won’t want to miss this extremely rare opportunity to call 219 Second Avenue in Santa Cruz home. This classic abode is located in Santa Cruz’s beloved Seabright area, where many of the homes are passed down generationally in this quintessential beach locale.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges
Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
kingcityrustler.com
Monterey County begins planning process for Family Justice Center in King City
KING CITY — Monterey County District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a community forum on Thursday to discuss the planning process for creating a Monterey County Family Justice Center, South County Office in King City. Members of the public are encouraged to attend the Sept. 22 forum, which will...
KSBW.com
Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
Six Blocks: Downtown redo aims for 1,000s of new residents, 6 multistory buildings — and revived riverfront
You can see the big new building fast rising at Front and Laurel in downtown Santa Cruz. That's just the first wave of massive redevelopment that will change a big swath of downtown — and heralds even more high-density development to come. Take a tour of the vision that is fast becoming reality.
Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness
The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
KSBW.com
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home
SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
KSBW.com
Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside
SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
rwcpulse.com
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
KTVU FOX 2
18-year-old San Jose man charged with DUI; injured child, displaced 9 in hit-and run crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A child is recovering from minor injuries, and at least two families are displaced. This, following a hit-and-run crash into an apartment building in the Seven Trees neighborhood in San Jose. The damage that could be seen from inside the impact area in one of the...
