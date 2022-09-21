ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz deputies asking for public help finding stabbing suspects

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the men behind a stabbing in Watsonville. According to deputies, two men stabbed a person on Airport Boulevard near Pajaro Lane on Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m. According to deputies, the victim sustained non-life-threatening...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

SC Community Credit Union finds new downtown home as Cruz Hotel project faces new challenges

Following a saga of planning, moving and controversy, Santa Cruz Community Credit Union has found a new home in downtown Santa Cruz. Focused on serving underserved community members, its new River Street office — to be occupied next year — answers members' concerns about access. At the same, the Cruz Hotel, which would be built on the parcel currently occupied by the credit union, could be challenged by upcoming Santa Cruz city ballot Measure O.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Lorenzo, CA
Local
California Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Society
City
Live Oak, CA
KSBW.com

Homemade bomb found during search in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A bomb was found by deputies during an arrest in Santa Cruz, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to law enforcement, police stopped a vehicle on Sept. 14. The car had one occupant, later identified as Lonnie Geist. A search of the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Salvation Army
Lookout Santa Cruz

Let's applaud Santa Cruz city leaders for finally tackling homelessness

The City of Santa Cruz has finally adopted a real plan to address homelessness, which is a change from past practice. The city has a three-year plan to help transition people into housing and clear city streets and parks of encampments. Mike Rotkin, longtime mayor of Santa Cruz, wants us to give our city leaders credit for trying to tackle this longtime issue. He also wants us to use our votes to fund city taxes that fight homelessness, he writes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation

Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.

In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence call leads to police busting alleged 'gun factory' in San Jose home

SAN JOSE – When San Jose police officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday, their investigation uncovered what they say was a larger criminal operation happening at the home.SJPD officers responded to a domestic violence call on Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of Malott Drive, near Highway 101 and Tully Road.The suspect allegedly strangled the victim and threatened her with a firearm, but she was able to get out of the home according to police. Officers soon learned the suspect had multiple firearms registered to him.After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect left his home with...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Oaxacan owned sneaker shop paves their own path in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. — What started with a stimulus check, turned into a dream come true. Four Seaside natives, all of Oaxacan descent, started The Covenant about two years ago. "It feels really amazing to be Latino and doing this, especially for the community. Because we are all born and raised in Seaside. We all know each other it's a small-knit community,” said co-founder Kevin Ramos.
SEASIDE, CA
rwcpulse.com

'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes

A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
PALO ALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy